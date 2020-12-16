Cross Lutheran Church will welcome its members and the community to attend the annual German Advent Service or “Adventsgottesdienst” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.
This Advent service has become a special holiday tradition at Cross Lutheran. Guest pastor Dr. Curtis Giese, Professor of Theology and Greek at Concordia University Texas in Austin, will deliver the service in German.
Cindy Tennyson, a member of Cross Lutheran Church who is planning the service, said this year the liturgy will be a little different, with an entire service of sacred readings and music in German, rather than a complete sermon. An English translation of the readings will be available to reference during the program.
“This worship service during the Advent season is done for the community in acknowledgement of our German heritage in New Braunfels and surrounding areas,” Tennyson said. “The service is not just for our German speakers. It is a sacred time for everyone in the community of God to celebrate the birth of the Christ Child.”
The history of Advent begins in the 4th and 5th centuries and starts the church year where Jesus’ earthly life began. Advent specifically focuses on Christ's “coming,” but Christians believe Christ's coming manifests itself in three ways — past, present, and future. The Advent season is celebrated during the four Sundays before Christmas beginning on the Sunday nearest Nov. 30, the feast day of St. Andrew the Apostle.
Tennyson said the Bible readings, music, and congregational hymns will be “auf deutsch” — in German. The New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie, under the direction of Roger Steckly and accompanied by Denise Wayne Damron, a men’s ensemble from the Beethoven Maennerchor in San Antonio, and Dr. Tom Ewing as soloist, will present the music pieces. The selections will include traditional pieces of the season, including “Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht.”
The Adventsgottesdienst began in 2003 with the efforts of church member Margot Hendricks, who wanted to make sure that the traditional German Advent service continues. Tennyson said many members of Cross Lutheran and the community still speak German and are beginning to teach their children and grandchildren the language and customs of their heritage. All who have attended the annual service in the past have enjoyed it tremendously and look forward to attending the service during the Christmas holidays, she said.
Cross Lutheran Church is at 2171 Common St. in New Braunfels. Cross Lutheran follows current COVID-19 guidelines and has a separate entrance set aside for those choosing to enter and sit in the at-risk section.
For more information, call the church office at (830) 625-3666.
