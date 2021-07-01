Blue Water Highway
Cal & Aly

Vacations are meant to offer some rest and relaxation. A time to leave the stress of everyday life and enjoy some down time. This is mostly true, however, it’s the days leading up to your vacation that are tough to deal with. 

As you read this column, my wife and our dog, Buddy, should be home from our recent driving vacation. Hopefully, we had a good time and are tan and rested. Chances are we will be sunburned and exhausted. 

We are both planners so multiple lists were made of items we needed to take. Then we made a list to remind us to make another list. Once I awoke at 2 a.m. in sheer panic realizing I left one list in my jeans’ pocket that was in the dirty clothes hamper. It was mere hours from being lost forever in the washing machine. I stayed awake the rest of the night grateful that a disaster had been avoided. The impact of losing that list would have been felt for decades. Neighbors and relatives were notified of our itinerary and given specific tasks to do in our absence. 

This column had to be written days in advance since having Wi-Fi was not guaranteed at some of our destination sites. Evidently there are places in Louisiana that have never heard of the internet. I wonder if an army invasion requires as much pre-planning as getting us out of the house and on the road. 

 

Holiday weekend brings wide variety music to town

While the Memorial Day weekend is the official opening of our summer season, July 4th seems to be the weekend when things really get crazy. 

Every venue from A to Z will have a full schedule of live music. From Adobe Verde in Gruene to Whitewater Amphitheater in Canyon Lake and every place in between will be packed to the rafters. 

If you plan on going downtown or to Gruene, a helicopter is your best option. This is great for our local businesses who are trying to recoup all the money they lost during the pandemic. If you plan of going out to eat or attending one of the hundreds of local live music shows, take your patience. 

Check out the full concert calendar and go enjoy some live music. We went without it for over a year so it’s good to have it back on our local stages. 

 

36th Infantry Division Band to perform free concert

Back in 1937, the 36th Infantry Division Band was formed in New Braunfels, making them the only military band to originate in our city. The band, along with the entire 36th Infantry Division, was federally activated for World War 2. 

They were the first American Division to touch European soil during the invasion of Italy. After the war, they were deactivated from federal service in 1946, but were reorganized a year later in New Braunfels. Known nationwide as the ‘Lone Star’ band, they were moved to Camp Mabry in Austin on June 1, 1968. 

Over the following years, they joined forces with other bands and changed their name, only to return to their original name, the 36th Infantry Division Band, in 2004. They have won the prestigious COL Howard Citation for Military Concert Bands in 2008, 2012 and 2015. Since returning from Basra, Iraq in 2011 in support of Operation New Dawn, they continue to be the most visible public element of the Texas Military Forces. 

It’s a rare treat that the entire 50-piece band gets to perform together on the same stage, so their July 4 show at the Brauntex Theatre will be a special event. It is a free concert sponsored by Cemex Balcones. The doors open at 3 p.m. and the music starts at 4 p.m. and admission is free. Go to Brauntex.org to get your free ticket for this patriotic concert.

 

Metallica to release special edition of their Black album

Back in August of 1991, the heavy metal band Metallica released their best-selling album, known simply as the “Black Album.” In September, they will release a deluxe re-issue on 180-gram vinyl, a standard edition, a 3-CD expanded edition with a 3-CD bonus package containing artists performing their favorite Black album songs. 

The classic album had several of their most radio friendly songs, including “Enter Sandman,” “The Unforgiven” and “Nothing Else Matters” to name just a few. The bonus disc will feature artists like Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker and Jason Isbell performing Metallica songs. 

Soon after it’s release, the band will embark on a massive world tour starting in Louisville, Kentucky. Stay up to date with the band at Metallica.com.

 

Elton John continues his farewell tour

We were lucky enough to see Elton John on his Farewell, the Yellow Brick Road Tour, when he played San Antonio on December 12, 2018. It was a 3-hour spectacle of hit songs and personal favorites spanning his entire 50-year career. The tour was scheduled to end in early 2020, completing his three-year Farewell Tour. 

The pandemic postponed the tour, stopping it on March 7, 2020, in Australia. Several attempts to restart the trek were stopped as COVID-19 spread throughout the world. 

Like all other musicians, he went home to wait it out, not realizing how long that wait would be. 

Now, he’s finally ready to resume the tour on May 27, 2022, in Frankfurt, Germany. After his final European show on June 29 in Swansea, Wales, he will hop over the pond for his final leg of shows in America. It will start on July 15 in Philadelphia and end on November 20, 2022, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Ironically, this is the site of his first stadium show back in 1975. 

You will have three chances to catch the tour as he passes through Texas. He will play Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sept. 30, the Alamodome in San Antonio on Oct. 29, and Minute Maid Park in Houston on Nov. 4. 

Why am I telling you about a tour that doesn’t start until late next year? Because tickets went on-sale yesterday at all Ticketmaster outlets across America, that’s why.

 

LIVE MUSIC CALENDAR

Adobe Verde  

(1724 Hunter Road, 830-629-0777)

Fri – The Percolators – 6pm

Sat – Tex Porter – 6pm

Sun – Danny Ray Harris – 6pm

 

Baja BBQ 

(280 Marina, Canyon Lake  830-935-3122)

Tonight – Gus Clark – 7pm

Fri – Danny Ray Harris – 4pm / Gus Miller Band – 8pm

Sat – Dexter Rowe Band – 4pm / Dallas Burrow – 8pm

Sun – Jamie Krueger Group – 4pm / Stone Wheels – 8pm

 

Billy’s Ice  

(1193 Loop 337, 830-692-8169)

Tonight – Timber Wilde – 8:30pm

Fri – 3 Man Front – 8:30pm

Sat – Chris Max Band – 9:30pm

Sun – Lucas Taylor – 7pm

Wed – Zach McCabe – 8:30pm

 

Brauntex Theatre 

(290 W. San Antonio, 830-627-0808)

Sun – 36th Infantry Division Band (Free Show) – 4pm

 

Brookshire Brothers 

(18275 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-935-3130)

Fri – Jesse Stratton Band – 6pm 

Sat – Brandon McDowell Ford – 6pm 

 

Cheatham Street Warehouse 

(119 Cheatham Street, San Marcos, 512-353-3777)

Fri – Kasey Thornton Band – 8pm

Sat – Holly Beth – 8pm

Wed – Kent Finley Songwriters Circle – 8pm

 

Concerts in the Park  

(Landa Park Dance Slab @ 7:30pm)

Sun – J. Abram Band – 7pm

 

Dam Red Barn 

(16520 S. Access Rd, Canyon Lake  830-964-3276)

Sat – Zydeco Angels – 8:30pm

 

Devil’s Backbone Tavern 

(4041 FM 32, Fisher, TX)

Tonight – Turn Up Jam – 8pm

Sun – Wes Hayden Band – 1pm

 

Double Dave’s Pizza Works 

(2164 Gabriels Place # 105)

Mon – Monte Good – 5:30pm

 

Downtown Social Club 

(386 W. San Antonio, 830-214-6650)

Sat – Sam Riggs – 6pm

 

Farmer’s Market 

(Castell Street Downtown)

Sat – Tony Taylor – 10am

 

Float In 

(462 E. Mill Street, 830-213-2355)

Fri – Ty Dillion – 6pm

Sat – Cameron Sacky Band – 5pm

 

Floores Country Store  

(14492 Old Bandera Rd  210-695-8827)

Fri – Grant Gilbert / Shane Smith & Saints / Whiskey Myers – 7pm 

Sat – Last Bandoliers / Shinyribs – 7pm

Sun – River City Kings – 4pm

 

Freiheit Country Store 

(2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)

Fri – Jake Bush Trio / Josh Ward (Trio) – 7pm

Sat – Clay Hollis / Josh Ward (Full Band) – 7pm

Sun – Teague Brothers – 9pm

Wed – Zack Walther Band – 6:30pm

 

Grapevine in Gruene   

(1612 Hunter Rd  830-606-0093)

Fri – Bret Graham – 5pm

Sat – Sylvia & Matt Kirk – 2pm / Jason James – 6pm

Sun – Phil Luna – 2pm

Mon – Johnny McGowan – 1pm

 

Gruene Hall 

(1281 Gruene Rd   830-606-1281)

Tonight – The Mastersons / Steve Earle & the Dukes – 7pm

Fri – Morgan Wade / American Aquarium – 7pm

Sat – Lucas Jagneaux – 1pm / Jason James – 6pm / Blue Water Highway – 9pm

Sun – Austin Gilliam Band – 12:30pm / Jake Penrod Band – 5pm

Mon – Will & the Wilderness – 6pm

Tue – Two Tons of Steel – 7:30pm

Wed – Henri Herbert’s Rock & Roll Show – 6pm

 

Guadalupe Brewing Company 

(1586 Wald Rd, 830-837-9205)

Tonight – Beethoven Mannerchor Choir – 5:30pm

Fri – Bernie Martini – 6:30pm

Sat – Huck Johnson & the Jackknives – 1pm

 

Happy Cow 

(9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)

Sat – Kasey Thornton Band – 8:30pm

 

Krause’s Café 

(148 Castell, 830-632-5076)

Tonight – Kade Isakson Band – 3:30pm / Braydon Zink Band – 6:30pm

Fri – Josh Holden – 3:45pm / Culture Jam – 7pm

Sat – Lederhosen Junkies – 2pm / Monte Good & Honky Tonk Heroes – 6pm

Sun – Jack Byron – 10am / Slim Bawb – 2pm / Southern Angels – 6pm

Wed – NB Village Brass Band – 6pm

 

L & L Dance Hall 

(11699 River Rd, 830-964 – 3455)

Sat – Rex Allen – 8pm

 

Lonestar Float House 

(7430 River Road, 830-907-3866)

Sun – Timber Wilde Band – 6pm

 

Luckenbach Dance Hall 

(412 Town Loop, Luckenbach  830-997-3224)

Tonight – John Bardy – 1pm / Ben Beckendorf – 5pm

Fri – The Jakes – 1pm / Jon Wolfe / Roger Creager – 8pm

Sat – Clayton Gardner – 1pm / Pat Green & Cory Morrow – 8pm

Sun – Walt Wilkins & Friends – 1pm / Almost Patsy Cline – 5pm

 

Muck & Fuss /Side Car 

(295 E. San Antonio Street, 830-312-5387)

Sat – Jess & Dave – 7pm

Sun – Danny Ray – 3pm

 

Mystic Quarry 

(13190 FM 306, Canyon Lake  830-964-3330)

Fri – Kim & Her Bad Habits – 7:30pm

Sat –  Chris Cuevas Project – 7:30pm

Sun – Randy Carson Band – 7:30pm

Natural Bridge Taverns 

(26495 Natural Bridge Taverns Rd, 210-651-6101)

Fri – Austin Gilliam - Noon

Sat – Michael Kelton – Noon

Sun – Tyler Cannon - Noon

 

NB Elks Lodge 2279 

(393 S. Seguin, 830-625-5217)

Sat – Pearl Snaps Band – 7:30pm 

 

Old River City Café 

(2771 FM 725   830-620-1900)

Sun – Ryan Waguespack – 10:30am

Wed – Monte Good – 5:30pm

 

Our Lady Bar & Grille  

(1720 Gruene Road  830-358-7545)

Fri – Tim Williams – 6pm

Wed – Uncle Wes – 6pm

 

Phoenix Saloon 

(193 W San Antonio, 830-643-1400)

Today – Tex Porter – Noon / Joe Pulcini & Wayne Wilson – 7pm

Fri – Geoffrey Hill & Tony Taylor – Noon / Hubcap Stealers – 8pm

Sat – I-35 – 8pm

Sun – Ethan Hanson – 4pm

Wed – Steven Vee – Noon / Open Mic w/ Andi Holleman – 8pm

 

Red Bird Listening Room 

(1260 South Bus 35, 830-606-7886)

Tonight – Songwriters Night – 6pm

Sun – David Lee & Chad Boyd – 4pm

 

Riley’s Tavern 

(8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)

Tonight – Manzy Lowry – 7pm

Fri – Lance Lapinski – 6pm / Danny B Harvey – 8pm

Sat – Joel Hofmann Band – 8pm

Sun – Songwriter night w/ Zach Talbert – 3pm

 

River Road Icehouse 

(1791 Hueco Springs Loop  830-626-1335)

Fri – Skunkweed & Dave Fenley – 7pm

Sat – Jon Stork & Grant Gilbert – 7pm

Sun – Daniel Holmes / Sundance Head – 7pm

 

Rudy’s BBQ 

(844 Loop 337,  830-609-3337)

Tonight – Tyler Cannon – 6pm

 

Sam’s Burger Joint 

(330 E Grayson St   210-223-2830)

Tonight – Jackopierce – 8pm

Fri – Allison Change – Tribute to Alice in Chains – 9pm

Sat – Zach Person – 9pm

Sun – The Percolators – 2pm

 

Villa at Gruene (1190 Gruene Rd,   830-625-9463)

Tonight – Mike McClure – 5pm

 

Watering Hole  

(1390 McQueeney Rd  830-625-0045)

Sat – Rick Reyna Band – 9pm

 

Whitewater Amphitheater 

(11860 FM 306, 830-964-3800)

Sat – Parker McCollum – 8pm

Sun – Parker McCollum – 8pm

 

Please send upcoming live music info to: martinsmusic@hotmail.com

