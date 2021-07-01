Vacations are meant to offer some rest and relaxation. A time to leave the stress of everyday life and enjoy some down time. This is mostly true, however, it’s the days leading up to your vacation that are tough to deal with.
As you read this column, my wife and our dog, Buddy, should be home from our recent driving vacation. Hopefully, we had a good time and are tan and rested. Chances are we will be sunburned and exhausted.
We are both planners so multiple lists were made of items we needed to take. Then we made a list to remind us to make another list. Once I awoke at 2 a.m. in sheer panic realizing I left one list in my jeans’ pocket that was in the dirty clothes hamper. It was mere hours from being lost forever in the washing machine. I stayed awake the rest of the night grateful that a disaster had been avoided. The impact of losing that list would have been felt for decades. Neighbors and relatives were notified of our itinerary and given specific tasks to do in our absence.
This column had to be written days in advance since having Wi-Fi was not guaranteed at some of our destination sites. Evidently there are places in Louisiana that have never heard of the internet. I wonder if an army invasion requires as much pre-planning as getting us out of the house and on the road.
Holiday weekend brings wide variety music to town
While the Memorial Day weekend is the official opening of our summer season, July 4th seems to be the weekend when things really get crazy.
Every venue from A to Z will have a full schedule of live music. From Adobe Verde in Gruene to Whitewater Amphitheater in Canyon Lake and every place in between will be packed to the rafters.
If you plan on going downtown or to Gruene, a helicopter is your best option. This is great for our local businesses who are trying to recoup all the money they lost during the pandemic. If you plan of going out to eat or attending one of the hundreds of local live music shows, take your patience.
Check out the full concert calendar and go enjoy some live music. We went without it for over a year so it’s good to have it back on our local stages.
36th Infantry Division Band to perform free concert
Back in 1937, the 36th Infantry Division Band was formed in New Braunfels, making them the only military band to originate in our city. The band, along with the entire 36th Infantry Division, was federally activated for World War 2.
They were the first American Division to touch European soil during the invasion of Italy. After the war, they were deactivated from federal service in 1946, but were reorganized a year later in New Braunfels. Known nationwide as the ‘Lone Star’ band, they were moved to Camp Mabry in Austin on June 1, 1968.
Over the following years, they joined forces with other bands and changed their name, only to return to their original name, the 36th Infantry Division Band, in 2004. They have won the prestigious COL Howard Citation for Military Concert Bands in 2008, 2012 and 2015. Since returning from Basra, Iraq in 2011 in support of Operation New Dawn, they continue to be the most visible public element of the Texas Military Forces.
It’s a rare treat that the entire 50-piece band gets to perform together on the same stage, so their July 4 show at the Brauntex Theatre will be a special event. It is a free concert sponsored by Cemex Balcones. The doors open at 3 p.m. and the music starts at 4 p.m. and admission is free. Go to Brauntex.org to get your free ticket for this patriotic concert.
Metallica to release special edition of their Black album
Back in August of 1991, the heavy metal band Metallica released their best-selling album, known simply as the “Black Album.” In September, they will release a deluxe re-issue on 180-gram vinyl, a standard edition, a 3-CD expanded edition with a 3-CD bonus package containing artists performing their favorite Black album songs.
The classic album had several of their most radio friendly songs, including “Enter Sandman,” “The Unforgiven” and “Nothing Else Matters” to name just a few. The bonus disc will feature artists like Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker and Jason Isbell performing Metallica songs.
Soon after it’s release, the band will embark on a massive world tour starting in Louisville, Kentucky. Stay up to date with the band at Metallica.com.
Elton John continues his farewell tour
We were lucky enough to see Elton John on his Farewell, the Yellow Brick Road Tour, when he played San Antonio on December 12, 2018. It was a 3-hour spectacle of hit songs and personal favorites spanning his entire 50-year career. The tour was scheduled to end in early 2020, completing his three-year Farewell Tour.
The pandemic postponed the tour, stopping it on March 7, 2020, in Australia. Several attempts to restart the trek were stopped as COVID-19 spread throughout the world.
Like all other musicians, he went home to wait it out, not realizing how long that wait would be.
Now, he’s finally ready to resume the tour on May 27, 2022, in Frankfurt, Germany. After his final European show on June 29 in Swansea, Wales, he will hop over the pond for his final leg of shows in America. It will start on July 15 in Philadelphia and end on November 20, 2022, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Ironically, this is the site of his first stadium show back in 1975.
You will have three chances to catch the tour as he passes through Texas. He will play Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sept. 30, the Alamodome in San Antonio on Oct. 29, and Minute Maid Park in Houston on Nov. 4.
Why am I telling you about a tour that doesn’t start until late next year? Because tickets went on-sale yesterday at all Ticketmaster outlets across America, that’s why.
LIVE MUSIC CALENDAR
Adobe Verde
(1724 Hunter Road, 830-629-0777)
Fri – The Percolators – 6pm
Sat – Tex Porter – 6pm
Sun – Danny Ray Harris – 6pm
Baja BBQ
(280 Marina, Canyon Lake 830-935-3122)
Tonight – Gus Clark – 7pm
Fri – Danny Ray Harris – 4pm / Gus Miller Band – 8pm
Sat – Dexter Rowe Band – 4pm / Dallas Burrow – 8pm
Sun – Jamie Krueger Group – 4pm / Stone Wheels – 8pm
Billy’s Ice
(1193 Loop 337, 830-692-8169)
Tonight – Timber Wilde – 8:30pm
Fri – 3 Man Front – 8:30pm
Sat – Chris Max Band – 9:30pm
Sun – Lucas Taylor – 7pm
Wed – Zach McCabe – 8:30pm
Brauntex Theatre
(290 W. San Antonio, 830-627-0808)
Sun – 36th Infantry Division Band (Free Show) – 4pm
Brookshire Brothers
(18275 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-935-3130)
Fri – Jesse Stratton Band – 6pm
Sat – Brandon McDowell Ford – 6pm
Cheatham Street Warehouse
(119 Cheatham Street, San Marcos, 512-353-3777)
Fri – Kasey Thornton Band – 8pm
Sat – Holly Beth – 8pm
Wed – Kent Finley Songwriters Circle – 8pm
Concerts in the Park
(Landa Park Dance Slab @ 7:30pm)
Sun – J. Abram Band – 7pm
Dam Red Barn
(16520 S. Access Rd, Canyon Lake 830-964-3276)
Sat – Zydeco Angels – 8:30pm
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
(4041 FM 32, Fisher, TX)
Tonight – Turn Up Jam – 8pm
Sun – Wes Hayden Band – 1pm
Double Dave’s Pizza Works
(2164 Gabriels Place # 105)
Mon – Monte Good – 5:30pm
Downtown Social Club
(386 W. San Antonio, 830-214-6650)
Sat – Sam Riggs – 6pm
Farmer’s Market
(Castell Street Downtown)
Sat – Tony Taylor – 10am
Float In
(462 E. Mill Street, 830-213-2355)
Fri – Ty Dillion – 6pm
Sat – Cameron Sacky Band – 5pm
Floores Country Store
(14492 Old Bandera Rd 210-695-8827)
Fri – Grant Gilbert / Shane Smith & Saints / Whiskey Myers – 7pm
Sat – Last Bandoliers / Shinyribs – 7pm
Sun – River City Kings – 4pm
Freiheit Country Store
(2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)
Fri – Jake Bush Trio / Josh Ward (Trio) – 7pm
Sat – Clay Hollis / Josh Ward (Full Band) – 7pm
Sun – Teague Brothers – 9pm
Wed – Zack Walther Band – 6:30pm
Grapevine in Gruene
(1612 Hunter Rd 830-606-0093)
Fri – Bret Graham – 5pm
Sat – Sylvia & Matt Kirk – 2pm / Jason James – 6pm
Sun – Phil Luna – 2pm
Mon – Johnny McGowan – 1pm
Gruene Hall
(1281 Gruene Rd 830-606-1281)
Tonight – The Mastersons / Steve Earle & the Dukes – 7pm
Fri – Morgan Wade / American Aquarium – 7pm
Sat – Lucas Jagneaux – 1pm / Jason James – 6pm / Blue Water Highway – 9pm
Sun – Austin Gilliam Band – 12:30pm / Jake Penrod Band – 5pm
Mon – Will & the Wilderness – 6pm
Tue – Two Tons of Steel – 7:30pm
Wed – Henri Herbert’s Rock & Roll Show – 6pm
Guadalupe Brewing Company
(1586 Wald Rd, 830-837-9205)
Tonight – Beethoven Mannerchor Choir – 5:30pm
Fri – Bernie Martini – 6:30pm
Sat – Huck Johnson & the Jackknives – 1pm
Happy Cow
(9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)
Sat – Kasey Thornton Band – 8:30pm
Krause’s Café
(148 Castell, 830-632-5076)
Tonight – Kade Isakson Band – 3:30pm / Braydon Zink Band – 6:30pm
Fri – Josh Holden – 3:45pm / Culture Jam – 7pm
Sat – Lederhosen Junkies – 2pm / Monte Good & Honky Tonk Heroes – 6pm
Sun – Jack Byron – 10am / Slim Bawb – 2pm / Southern Angels – 6pm
Wed – NB Village Brass Band – 6pm
L & L Dance Hall
(11699 River Rd, 830-964 – 3455)
Sat – Rex Allen – 8pm
Lonestar Float House
(7430 River Road, 830-907-3866)
Sun – Timber Wilde Band – 6pm
Luckenbach Dance Hall
(412 Town Loop, Luckenbach 830-997-3224)
Tonight – John Bardy – 1pm / Ben Beckendorf – 5pm
Fri – The Jakes – 1pm / Jon Wolfe / Roger Creager – 8pm
Sat – Clayton Gardner – 1pm / Pat Green & Cory Morrow – 8pm
Sun – Walt Wilkins & Friends – 1pm / Almost Patsy Cline – 5pm
Muck & Fuss /Side Car
(295 E. San Antonio Street, 830-312-5387)
Sat – Jess & Dave – 7pm
Sun – Danny Ray – 3pm
Mystic Quarry
(13190 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-964-3330)
Fri – Kim & Her Bad Habits – 7:30pm
Sat – Chris Cuevas Project – 7:30pm
Sun – Randy Carson Band – 7:30pm
Natural Bridge Taverns
(26495 Natural Bridge Taverns Rd, 210-651-6101)
Fri – Austin Gilliam - Noon
Sat – Michael Kelton – Noon
Sun – Tyler Cannon - Noon
NB Elks Lodge 2279
(393 S. Seguin, 830-625-5217)
Sat – Pearl Snaps Band – 7:30pm
Old River City Café
(2771 FM 725 830-620-1900)
Sun – Ryan Waguespack – 10:30am
Wed – Monte Good – 5:30pm
Our Lady Bar & Grille
(1720 Gruene Road 830-358-7545)
Fri – Tim Williams – 6pm
Wed – Uncle Wes – 6pm
Phoenix Saloon
(193 W San Antonio, 830-643-1400)
Today – Tex Porter – Noon / Joe Pulcini & Wayne Wilson – 7pm
Fri – Geoffrey Hill & Tony Taylor – Noon / Hubcap Stealers – 8pm
Sat – I-35 – 8pm
Sun – Ethan Hanson – 4pm
Wed – Steven Vee – Noon / Open Mic w/ Andi Holleman – 8pm
Red Bird Listening Room
(1260 South Bus 35, 830-606-7886)
Tonight – Songwriters Night – 6pm
Sun – David Lee & Chad Boyd – 4pm
Riley’s Tavern
(8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)
Tonight – Manzy Lowry – 7pm
Fri – Lance Lapinski – 6pm / Danny B Harvey – 8pm
Sat – Joel Hofmann Band – 8pm
Sun – Songwriter night w/ Zach Talbert – 3pm
River Road Icehouse
(1791 Hueco Springs Loop 830-626-1335)
Fri – Skunkweed & Dave Fenley – 7pm
Sat – Jon Stork & Grant Gilbert – 7pm
Sun – Daniel Holmes / Sundance Head – 7pm
Rudy’s BBQ
(844 Loop 337, 830-609-3337)
Tonight – Tyler Cannon – 6pm
Sam’s Burger Joint
(330 E Grayson St 210-223-2830)
Tonight – Jackopierce – 8pm
Fri – Allison Change – Tribute to Alice in Chains – 9pm
Sat – Zach Person – 9pm
Sun – The Percolators – 2pm
Villa at Gruene (1190 Gruene Rd, 830-625-9463)
Tonight – Mike McClure – 5pm
Watering Hole
(1390 McQueeney Rd 830-625-0045)
Sat – Rick Reyna Band – 9pm
Whitewater Amphitheater
(11860 FM 306, 830-964-3800)
Sat – Parker McCollum – 8pm
Sun – Parker McCollum – 8pm
Please send upcoming live music info to: martinsmusic@hotmail.com
