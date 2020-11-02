Comal County added 20 COVID-19 cases to its count and announced it will add a new category to its case definitions on Monday.
Of the 20 cases, 15 are new and five are backlogged cases being added to county data, bringing the county’s total case count to 3,796. Of the new cases, 11 are probable and four are confirmed. The majority, 13, are from New Braunfels, one is from north of Canyon Lake and six are from Bulverde/Spring Branch.
Seven are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s or 40s, two are in their 50s or 60s, and four are 70 or older.
The seven-day positivity rate for Monday in Comal County was 7.24%, a decrease of more than 2 percentage points from Friday’s rate of 9.52%.
Public health officials added five COVID-19 recoveries, for a total of 3,545. The total number of deceased remained at 120.
Comal County reported 131 active confirmed and probable cases, with seven hospitalized.
The county’s hospitals reported caring for eight COVID-19 patients on Monday, including three in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Not all of those patients are necessarily Comal County residents, and not all county residents are being treated within the county.
As of Monday morning, Public Health had received reports of 29,082 tests conducted, 2,884 confirmed cases and 912 probable cases.
Probable cases are treated identically to confirmed cases and must meet two of three criteria: a positive quick-result antigen test; experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; and close contact with a confirmed positive case.
Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services, Comal County will add a new category to its COVID-19 case definitions — suspect cases.
As defined by DSHS, a suspect case meets supportive laboratory evidence with no prior history of being a confirmed or probable case. Supportive Laboratory Evidence means the detection of specific antibody in serum, plasma, or whole blood or detection of specific antigen by immunocytochemistry in an autopsy specimen.
The county’s COVID-19 Interactive Dashboard will now reflect any suspect cases confirmed in Comal County.
For more information, visit Comal County Public Health Department online at www.co.comal.tx.us or call 830.221.1150.
