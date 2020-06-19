Not many people, black, brown and white, know about Jack Yates.
Many will say it’s the Houston high school George Floyd attended. But most can’t recall that Yates, a former slave, bought the property that hosted one of the first Juneteenth events in Texas back in 1872.
Educating folks of all colors about that past, and the state of current and future race relations was the point of the fourth annual Juneteenth Jubilee at Rivers Den Resort. It commemorated the June 19, 1865 message slavery had been abolished almost two years earlier, and welcomed African Americans who thought that newfound freedom meant equality with others.
While legally so, the 155
years since has seen the fight for true equality continue, said keynote speaker Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., pastor of the St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler.
“Are we free, or are we just impersonating free?” Caraway asked. “Are we free to sit at the table and talk about our differences? … Freedom means (all have) the right to correct what’s wrong and make those wrongs right again.
“I wonder when we will get to the point where we understand that the creed and ideology of this country was meant for (one race) but not intended for all. I think to 155 years ago today in Galveston, when slaves heard they were free. But that freedom is something we can still use to meet all of the challenges we face today.”
Friday’s event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featured a smaller turnout due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements.
Organizer and former New Braunfels City Councilmember George Green said Caraway brought the right message.
“We’re hoping the rest of the country can feel something in the message he gave,” Green said. Caraway said to him, freedom is the diversity of all races on display. But he added that diversity should not cause division to the point where someone has to live in bondage or classified because of their color or the right to be free.
“Abraham Lincoln said it best — if you take freedom from someone else, you don’t have the right to deserve it for yourself,” said Caraway, who then described what he’s feeling in light of the protests of police actions against citizens of color — such as Floyd, the black man who died after his Memorial Day altercation with Minneapolis police.
“The pandemic is universal — it’s affected everyone,” he said. “So I struggle with the message asking all to come together to beat the coronavirus, when we also need to defeat the pandemic of racism. And when there are videos of that, we need to have people come out to say that it’s wrong.”
Members of churches and black organizations in Seguin and San Antonio also attended, as well as New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
“It was a pretty special event,” Brockman said. “The reverend did a pretty good job of talking about freedom and we all need to hear that message — especially right now.”
About three or four dozen people were on hand to enjoy including the luncheon of fried chicken, watermelon, beans, Kool-Aid and Blue Bell ice cream. Sponsors include Bush’s Chicken, Chicken Express, Arlan’s Grocery Market, Blue Bell Creameries, Seguin MLK/NAACP organizations and park owner Mark Anthony and wife Tessa Brown.
“We’ve all been cooped up in the house for weeks and months,” Green joked, “Now we all know what freedom is, and it feels good.”
Asked about Yates’ place as part of Juneteenth, Green and Caraway said his history, along with those of other black Americans, needs more emphasis at this time.
“Anything spoken about as contemporary (history) is not going to last,” Caraway said. “So if we don’t teach a history that lasts, then we will not get (younger generations) to know about freedom, and what it takes to be productive.”
