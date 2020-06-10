The Texas Department of Transportation will close Landa Street under the Union Pacific Railroad bridge Thursday morning to repair drains underneath the bridge, officials said Wednesday.
Greg Malatek, city public works director, said TxDOT notified him that Landa Street will be closed between Zink Street and Landa Park Drive in front of the Wurstfest grounds. The work will begin at 9 a.m.
“We are planning to work on the drains under the railroad bridge,” said Duane Hofferichter, TxDOT’s New Braunfels area maintenance section supervisor. “The work will consist of installing new grates and fastening them down. We anticipate this should only take a few hours to complete.”
Because Landa Street is a state route (Business 46), TxDOT, not the city, is responsible for maintaining the venue. Barricades will direct traffic during the closure, similar to the May 4 closure when workers repaved the same section of the street underneath the railroad bridge.
The project should be completed within the timeframe, weather and other factors permitting. Drivers should expect delays through the worksite and may wish to seek an alternate route.
