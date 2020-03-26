Two crafty New Braunfels women are using their sewing skills to create masks in an effort to help health care professionals.
May Togo said she saw some patterns for masks online to decided to make some with the help of her “crafting buddy” and mother, Carmen Acosta.
“Because of the limited supplies of the N-95 masks for health care workers, we decided to step in and help,” Togo said. "We are using a basic pattern, and we had some donated supplies. We have also had some friends step in and help us cut out some of the patterns.”
Togo said the effort to make the masks is a lot of work. They started the project earlier this week and are making about 10 masks a day in different colors and designs.
The effort is also personal — Togo’s twin sister, April Pace, is a civilian registered nurse working at San Antonio Military Medical Center in San Antonio.
"We have already given them out to my sister,” she said. “They have nurses that are mobilized nurses now, and they have sent them out to high risk areas. Just in case — in a last resort — that if don’t have masks, they would be given one.”
Acosta said the more mask she makes, the faster she gets.
“It probably takes me 20 minutes to make one,” Acosta said. "At first it took me about 30 minutes to make one. Now it’s easy, very easy for me now.”
Acosta expressed pride in her work. She said she always tries to help out in the community.
"Years ago, I used to be the ‘tamale lady,’” Acosta said. "I would help the police at Christmas time. I would cook them dinner. I just like to help. It doesn’t matter who.”
The goal, Togo said, is to make 100 masks for her sister’s department at the San Antonio hospital, then continue to make more for other health care workers and possibly for grocery store employees and others who, despite the city’s stay-at-home order, still have daily and constant contact with the public.
“We’d like to thank the health care workers that are out there," Togo said. "They’re putting their lives on the line to help us during this difficult time. My sister has a son and there are a lot of nurses who have families at risk, as well. She has to take the precautions coming home and bleaching everything before she goes into the house. We applaud them, working these long hours. They are our true heroes right now."
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced the launch of an online portal designed to streamline the process and validation of leads for personal protective equipment and other supplies.
The portal, accessible through www.texas.gov, will serve as an intake process for those wanting to provide valid leads on personal protective equipment and donations.
The portal also serves as a place for those wanting to donate supplies, services or time — including medical professionals and nurses looking to volunteer.
Texas Medical Association President Dr. David C. Fleeger said he applauds Governor Abbott’s call to industries across Texas to donate these critical supplies.
“But the current shortage of personal protective equipment in Texas is unacceptable,” Fleeger said in a statement. "Physicians and the rest of the health care team cannot be thrown into battle poorly equipped. We cannot safely test, examine, or treat our patients without protective masks, gowns, gloves and other equipment."
Fleeter added that health workers are "tremendously grateful for those who have stepped forward to donate materials already.”
"This is what Texans do when trouble strikes,” he said. "We reach out a hand to those who need that hand. Right now, your doctors and the patients we serve need a hand to make it through this crisis."
