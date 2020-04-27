How do I report what I think is price gouging?
The Texas Attorney General’s Office has the authority to prosecute any business that engages in price gouging after a disaster has been declared by the governor or president.
Under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act during or after a disaster, it’s illegal to sell or lease fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools or another necessity at an exorbitant or excessive price; or demand an exorbitant or excessive price in connection with the sale or lease of fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or another necessity.
If a business raises the price of their products to exorbitant or excessive rates to take advantage of the disaster declaration, the Attorney General’s Office says it’s likely that price gouging is taking place.
If you feel that you are being unfairly charged for goods or services after an emergency for a necessity, raise the issue of price gouging with the provider. If you are unable to resolve the matter, file a complaint.
Residents who believe they have experienced price gouging or disaster scams should call the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at 800-621-0508 or file a complaint online at txoag.force.com/CPDOnlineForm concerning the incident.
For example, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the dominant egg supplier in Texas, for raising the price of eggs by around 300 percent without any supply issues or significant disruptions.
The key words here are “exorbitant or excessive.” The Attorney General’s Office says “high prices alone do not mean that price gouging has taken place.”
The Better Business Bureau says they have seen an increase in complaints from consumers nationwide about price gouging for critical items such as bottled water, hand sanitizer, face masks and food supplies.
Can ibuprofen make people with COVID-19 sicker?
Based on currently available information, the World Health Organization does not recommend against the use of ibuprofen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.