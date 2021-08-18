Comal County set a fresh all-time high for active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while local hospital usage fell below 100 patients after setting its own new record this week.
The county's active case count jumped to 1,367, breaking the old record by one, as health officials reported 218 new cases, also a new high, and 116 recoveries. Of the new cases, 170 are confirmed and 48 are probable.
Forty of the new cases, including an infant under 12 months of age, are people under 20, 47 are in their 20s, 71 are in their 30s and 40s, 50 are in their 50s and 60s and 10 are older than 70.
Health officials also confirmed the death of a New Braunfels man in his 50s who died at home on Aug. 11, bringing the fatality count to 353 since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
State officials on Tuesday reported 20,123 new confirmed cases and 4,299 new probable cases, an increase of 2,662 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus fell from 48 to 41 on Wednesday, down four from a week ago, officials said. Of those hospitalized, one is aged 18 or younger, two are 19 to 29, three are in their 30s, four in their 40s, four in their 50s, 12 in their 60s, 14 in their 70s and one older than 80.
The number of patients in local hospitals fell to 93 on Wednesday from Tuesday's record of 109, down two from a week ago, with 20 of those patients in intensive care and nine on ventilators. According to county officials, about 92% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties climbed on Wednesday, rising to 19.99%, from Tuesday's mark of 18.92%.
State health officials reported 538 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 50 available staffed ICU beds. The region's hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, there were at least 12,277 hospitalized patients statewide with COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 2,186 patients a week ago. It's the first time the state had surpassed 12,000 since Jan. 27.
The state's single-day hospital usage record is 14,218, set on Jan. 11.
State health officials on Monday reported 7,803 available staffed hospital beds, including 314 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 19.5% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day positivity rates on Wednesday were 9.2% for the molecular rate and 11.42% for the antigen rate. The rates are broken down by the type of COVID test that is used.
According to DSHS data, 66.05% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56.05% are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. The statewide rates stand at 65.67% and 54.6%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 59.24% with one dose and 50.34% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize TDEM's State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative Labs has temporarily closed its testing facility in the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot, but those needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune and the Associated Press contributed to this story.
