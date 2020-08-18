Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories covering public school district preparations to open the 2020-21 year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Comal County public school districts head into the new school year knowing it won’t be easy to keep students separated and safe from COVID-19.
Comal County’s positivity rate — the number of positive and probable cases divided by the number of tests conducted — still hovers close to 16%. Despite workable sets of sanitation and social distancing guidelines for staff and students on school campuses, the New Braunfels and Comal school districts are likely facing the inevitable.
“The World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of our guiding agencies have said while it’s safe to have in-person schools, the (local) positivity rate should be below 5%,” Dr. Dorothy Overman, Comal County public health emergency preparedness consultant, said Tuesday. “Obviously (ours) is much higher – and we some serious risks of starting in-person school.
“But the physicians feel as high as the positivity rate is, we will have infections in schools. Then, the case-by-cases in schools will lead to quarantines of students and staff.”
Both school districts have virus prevention guidelines that medical professionals insist won’t be totally embraced by kids on school buses or participating in extracurricular activities. They have made parents the first line of defense in preventing their children from infecting others when they walk out the door each morning.
Overman said for some parents, choosing between live or remote learning for their kids wasn’t really an option. Parents of at-risk students or others seeking social interaction for their kids, can’t be blamed for wanting either.
“Schools provide so much support as far as nutrition, physical activity and social structure – there’s so much they do besides education,” she said. “But the virus will be spread to others through school children – especially parents and grandparents with underlying health conditions.”
When classrooms and campuses do see percentages of students and staff come down with the virus, both district have made provisions to temporarily shift on-campus students into remote learning. NBISD’s “School-to-Home Learning” format is meant to be temporary and won’t mirror the model utilized last spring.
However, Overman warns the next outbreak – coming weeks after the two-month spike in cases locally and statewide – could be worse and possibly close schools longer than the two-month hiatus ending the 2019-20 school year.
She projects another spike in virus cases just before Labor Day, and another spike two weeks later – just before flu season begins on Oct. 1.
“The schools are going to open, and they’ve done everything they can,” she said. “But the virus is going to return – just look at what’s happening around us. There’s no stopping it, really.
“The safety measures will help in not getting the hospitals overwhelmed. But we fully expect a rise in community cases and hospitalizations after school reopens and the Labor Day holiday.”
