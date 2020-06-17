SPRING BRANCH — A student-athlete attending strength and conditioning camp at Smithson Valley High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent out on Sunday, Comal ISD officials notified parents and students of the situation. The release stated the student-athlete who tested positive “was last at camp Tuesday June 9th” and began to “experience COVID-19 related symptoms on Tuesday evening and did not return to camp.”
After being tested, it was discovered that the camp participant did indeed have COVID-19, which led to the subsequent self-isolation of the entire student group and coach who were training alongside and/or supervising the individual.
The letter says the student-athlete who tested positive followed all necessary safety precautions while taking part in the camp.
“The student completed a health screener, had temperature checked, and abided by all social distancing and hygiene related safety measures while at camp, so we believe that spread has been mitigated at this time,” the release said.
The student group and coach associated with the athlete who tested positive must remain in self-isolation until “the heath guidelines required by UIL and the state are met.” Among those requirements are that the individual has no fever for at least three days, has experienced a marked improvement in symptoms and has waited a period
of at least 10 days since the symptoms first began to occur.
“These families will be contacted directly by campus training staff to discuss criteria and when they can return to camp,” the letter said.
Comal ISD also said the facilities at SVHS that were accessed by the sick individual last Tuesday have received a “deep clean.” Student-athletes will continue to be required to fill out a heath screener prior to attending camp each day, but no alterations in the camp schedule have yet been announced.
The strength and conditioning programs at SVHS are set to continue through July 23 at Ranger Stadium.
The UIL halted its suspension of extracurricular activities effective Monday, June 8. Since that time, at least two school districts — Harlandale ISD and San Marcos CISD — have made the decision to suspend summer workouts indefinitely as precautionary measures.
