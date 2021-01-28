New Braunfels City Council members on Monday took care of some election-related housekeeping items.
Members gave initial approval ordering a May 1 special election for proposed city charter amendments.
It’s the third time at-bat to get the proposed amendments on a ballot for public consideration.
In April last year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council postponed the charter amendment special election to November.
Council members voted for a second postponement in August after determining it would have been cost-prohibitive to present the amendments for consideration on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
More polling locations required for a general election in both Comal and Guadalupe counties would come with a higher cost, as well as paying for additional personnel to run the election.
Wayne Peters, former District 5 council member and mayor pro tem, did most of the leg work on fashioning proposals to revise the city charter.
Council members approved the proposed propositions in February 2020.
Six propositions address minor clarifications and corrections, three address city council terms and vacancies and four will address the duties and responsibilities of the city manager.
Proposition A would remove the three-year gap currently required between a councilperson’s second and third term. This item would not change the length of time a resident can serve on city council, which is a lifetime total of three terms or nine years.
Proposition B would give the city council additional authority when a council seat becomes vacant for 12 months or less. Their options would be limited to:
• leaving the seat vacant until the next regular election,
• appointing a temporary replacement until the next regular election,
• or calling for a special election, which is the current requirement.
This item would not change the requirement for a special election if the vacancy will be for longer than 12 months.
Proposition C would allow for penalties and forfeiture of office if a council member intentionally attempts to circumvent an adopted term limit by resigning or forfeiting their position in order to avoid the term limits established in the charter.
Proposition D would clarify the role of the mayor during an emergency or disaster. Specifically, it would allow the mayor to have access to all of the abilities granted by state law in order to keep the peace and respond to the situation. This item would also give the mayor the ability to appoint additional help, if necessary, during those times of emergency or disaster.
Proposition E would add to the charter the current practice of making the mayor pro tem primarily responsible for coordinating the city council’s annual evaluations of the city manager, the city attorney and the municipal court judge.
Proposition F would clarify the residency requirement for the city manager and the city attorney, giving them up to 120 days after their appointment to establish themselves as a resident of the city.
Proposition G would add to the charter the current practice of requiring the city manager to annually provide city council with a five-year financial forecast and a five-year capital improvement plan.
Proposition H would update the charter so that it matches state law by adjusting the city manager’s authority to contract for budgeted items with a limit of up to $50,000 instead of the current $25,000. Anything over that limit would still require city council approval.
Proposition I would allow the city manager, at his/her discretion, to consent and allow council members to interact with individual department heads without violating the charter.
Proposition J would update the charter so that it matches state law and the current city practice regarding the appointment and removal of the municipal court judge by city council. It also allows the municipal court judge up to 120 days after his/her appointment to establish residency in the city. This item would also require that the municipal court clerk be appointed by the city manager.
Proposition K would give the city secretary a total of 20 days to present a recall petition to the city council, instead of the current requirement of five days, to allow sufficient time to provide all required documentation for the recall.
Proposition L would repeal and remove the section of the charter that establishes and regulates the city’s Department of Taxation, which no longer exists due to state regulations.
Proposition M would allow for corrections of grammar, spelling, gender references, and syntax, as well as allow for future corrections and the renumbering of the charter, without the need for additional charter amendment elections, as long as such changes do not change the substance of the provision.
Proposition N would address where certain city records are published or posted. In addition to the current requirements, it would mandate that certain records be published on the city’s website.
Proposition O would change how many times certain types of ordinances must be read by the city council for approval. This item also clarifies the effective dates for all ordinances and addresses publication requirements for all ordinances.
Proposition P would update the discrimination provision in the charter to include categories encompassed by federal and state law such as a prohibition on discrimination based on color, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, genetic information, or any other protected classification which state or federal law prohibits as a basis for such appointment or removal.
Proposition Q would add a succession plan to the charter in the case of emergency or disaster where a quorum of city council can no longer serve due to injury or death. This section establishes an interim quorum of city council through automatic but temporary appointments in order to handle city issues during the crisis.
Proposition R would clarify the restrictions and guidelines on campaign activities by city employees and city officials. Specifically, it would restrict participation in political campaigning or related activities during work hours or while representing the city or their position with the city. Additionally, this change would regulate off-duty political participation when the city manager believes it is causing an unreasonable disruption to city operations.
Council members on Monday also gave initial approval of an ordinance for an election for council members in districts 3 and 4, also scheduled for May 1.
Both items will require a second reading and consideration by council members before enacting the ordinances.
The cost for an election is about $18,969 for election workers, supplies and training. The amount is subject to change after polling places are established.
