Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Comal County, with all three people isolated at home. The new cases bring the county's total to 37.
County officials said the cases are north of Canyon Lake, south of Canyon Lake and in the Spring Branch area. One patient is in their 40s and two are in their 60s.
As of Thursday night, Comal County’s Office of Public Health has received reports on 376 tests conducted, with 37 positive, 80 results still pending and 259 negative tests.
Of the 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, a dozen are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 7 from the Bulverde area, 5 from eastern Comal County, 4 from north of Canyon Lake, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from the Spring Branch area and one each from central Comal County. and southwest Comal County.
Four deaths
The first local death to COVID-19 was announced on March 26. While not identified by county officials, family of the 44-year-old man identified the first victim as Adolph (T.J.) Mendez who died at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin.
Family members said Mendez was a man in good shape with no known underlying health conditions that would have made him more susceptible to the disease.
The second death happened the same day, but wasn't reported until Monday, March 30, a week after the test was confirmed.
The man, in his 70s, died at his home on the north side of Canyon Lake. His wife, also in her 70s, is one of the self-quarantined cases in the county.
Health officials said the man died after experiencing symptoms and a postmortem test confirmed the disease.
The third and fourth deaths were a Bulverde couple in their 80s. The woman, in her 80s, died at her Bulverde home last weekend. Her postmortem confirmed she tested positive for the virus, which was reported to the public health office Thursday morning. Her husband died Tuesday night at a hospital in San Antonio.
Resources
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
