Most New Braunfels and county residents will have a full three days to enjoy festivities connected with the 127th Comal County Fair and Rodeo.
Friday is a holiday all students and employees in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts and city and county employees — except for police, sheriff’s deputies, city and county firefighters and other first-response units.
Comal County downtown offices inside the Historic Courthouse, Courthouse Annex and Landa Building, and its Goodwin Annex and satellite offices in Sattler and Bulverde, will be closed.
New Braunfels City Hall, Municipal Court, Municipal Building, Parks and Recreation administrative offices, New Braunfels Public Library and Westside Community Center will be closed throughout the weekend.
Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Landa Park’s Mini-Golf Course and Train, Golf Course at Comal Springs and Fischer Park’s Nature Education Center and Splash Pad will have normal hours through the weekend.
Commercial solid waste services (garbage, recycling and green waste pickups) will be collected as normal. The city recycling center will be closed Friday, open on Saturday and closed as usual on Monday.
Comal County’s Moe Schwab Recycling and Chipping Center, 281 Resource Drive in New Braunfels, will be closed throughout the weekend. The usual Friday recycling drop-off in Bulverde will not take place. County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde areas will be open as usual throughout the weekend.
New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed Friday. Customers can report service problems and power outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center dispatch line at 629-4NBU (4628).
