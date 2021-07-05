New Braunfels Utilities’ North Kuehler 30-inch and 33-inch Interceptor Upgrade Project in central New Braunfels, part of New Braunfels Utilities’ wastewater capital improvement projects to replace and upgrade aging infrastructure, is nearing completion despite weather delays.
The project consists of replacing existing 21-inch, 24-inch, and 27-inch interceptors in NBU’s Wastewater Treatment Plant drainage basin with 30-inch and 33-inch inch interceptors.
The interceptor replacement includes 12,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer main.
The project alignment begins east of the Guadalupe River, runs across the river and Cross River Street, runs north on Washington Avenue, runs east on South Street, through Prince Solms Park, through Hinman Island Park, east on Elizabeth Avenue, through the Wurstfest grounds, across Landa Street, through the Knights of Columbus property, and then continues along the Dry Comal Creek to across Walnut Avenue.
Shawn Schorn, NBU’s water engineering manager, said rainfall the area received in May had delayed progress in the project.
“Any time it rains, especially like it did in May, it makes the job conditions (hazardous),” Schorn said. “They just can’t work. Not only is it unsafe the day that it rains, but it’s unsafe for several days after. Safety is really important. It just messes everything up, especially when you have prolonged rains of that kind of intensity.”
Erin Mills, an engineer with NBU contractor Freese and Nichols, agreed that worker safety is paramount. She added that dry weather is needed to keep the project on schedule.
“With a trench that’s filling up with water, you constantly have to pump it out to keep it safe enough to put a man in there,” Mills said. “They won’t put a man in a trench that’s filled with water.”
Construction has prompted road closures along the Comal River, and fencing has been put in place to protect pedestrians and guide them to areas not affected by construction near Landa Park.
Scheduled traffic impacts include:
- Cross River Street from Washington Street to dead-end — closed to thru traffic until July 14.
- Washington Avenue and Basel Street — lane closures at the intersection until Sept. 30.
- Washington Avenue and Mather Street — lane closures at the intersection until Sept. 30.
- Washington Street and East South — lane closures at the intersection until Sept. 30.
- Liebscher Drive in Prince Solms Park — construction complete, Liebscher Drive is open.
- Liberty Avenue from West South Street to Liebscher Drive — lane closures until Sept. 13.
- Elizabeth Avenue from Wurstfest to Hinman Island Drive — Road closed to thru traffic for the city’s realignment project.
- Elizabeth Avenue/Hinman Island Drive from Landa Park Drive to Liberty Avenue — full 24-hour road closure to vehicular traffic, open to pedestrians by detour until July 30.
- Hinman Island Drive from Elizabeth Avenue to Liberty Avenue — full road closure to vehicular traffic, open to pedestrians by detour until July 16
- Hinman Island Park Footbridge — Construction complete, Hinman Island Footbridge is open.
The North Kuehler Interceptor Upgrade Projects are part of NBU’s top five financial investments for fiscal years 2021 through 2025, according to NBU officials.
Work on the project began in October 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by this October, weather permitting.
“Additional road closures may still be required periodically,” said Melissa C. Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer. “These closures will be coordinated with the city as needed.”
Schorn said he hoped the public would remain patient as construction comes to a close on this project.
“Thank you to everybody who has been affected,” Schorn said. “I know how hard it is to maneuver around with the detours and the traffic control. We really appreciate the community’s patience. Please just be patient with us a little while longer.”
Work also continues on the Castell Avenue 24-inch Water Line Project, which will provide an additional 24-inch transmission mainline needed to send water from downtown New Braunfels to the County Line ground storage tank and surrounding areas and replace aging water and sewer lines.
The project was separated into two bid packages, east and west.
No weekend work will be allowed in the downtown areas and sidewalks are to remain open, to the extent possible, for pedestrian traffic. Service connections from the water and wastewater lines to each individual business will be completed between Monday and Thursday from 2-6 a.m. to minimize the impacts of service outages.
Work on the west portion of the project began in April with an estimated completion date of August 2022, weather permitting.
Scheduled traffic impacts include:
- Castell Avenue and San Antonio Street (West) — no direct access to San Antonio Street until July 16.
- Castell Avenue (Zink Road to Bridge Street, church parking lot) — no thru traffic to Zink Street until July 16.
- Castell Avenue from Mill Street to San Antonio Street — June 29 through July 16, 2021, road closure, no street parking until July 16
- Castell Avenue from Mill Street to Bridge Street — road closure, no street parking until July 30.
- Mill Street closure — no access to Castell Avenue via Mill Street until July 17.
- Bridge Street closure — from Aug. 1-7.
- Elizabeth Avenue (Torrey Street to Hinman Island) — TBD, but will be done between October to December; the road will be closed to thru traffic.
- Market Street — closed to thru traffic from Aug. 25 until Oct. 1.
- Zink Street — one lane open from Aug. 25 until Oct. 1.
Work on the east portion of the project began in May with an estimated completion date of November 2022, weather permitting.
Scheduled traffic impacts include:
- Castell Avenue and San Antonio Street — open, with direct access to San Antonio Street
- Castell Avenue from San Antonio Street to West Coll Street — two-way traffic, night work required from Oct. 22-26.
- Castell Avenue from West Coll Street to Garden Street — two-way traffic from Oct. 19-21.
- Castell Avenue from Garden Street to Butcher Street — two-way traffic from Sept. 29 until Oct. 11.
- Castell Avenue from Butcher Street to Jahn Street — two-way traffic from Aug. 13-28.
- Elm Street to Castell Avenue — street closure until Oct. 12.
All schedules are subject to change.
As additional information becomes available, updates will be posted on the NBU website and NBU’s social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter.
