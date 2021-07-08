The arrival of the COVID-19 virus in New Braunfels last year rapidly changed the way paramedics and firefighters — the people at the front of the frontlines — did their jobs.
Paramedic Robert Garcia, a 25-year veteran of the New Braunfels Fire Department, said when the virus arrived in March 2020, the city and the department immediately put new guidelines and restrictions in place to confront what at the time was an illness with a lot of unknowns.
“They had the death meter running on TV and terms like ‘essential personnel,’ ‘central personnel,’ ‘an abundance of caution,’” Garcia said. “With all that happening, everybody’s immediately suspicious of any contact surfaces, any interactions, touching your eyes — everything they told us. We immediately go from eating at a restaurant or a buffet, and everybody is handling everything to everyone’s using hand sanitizer. Once we started interacting with our public, the first thing was you have to put on a gown, you have to wear a mask, you have to wear a visor and glasses, two sets of gloves and if you can, talk at a distance from them.”
And the protocols of how the department responded to these emergencies also changed.
“Say we went into a house for a difficulty breathing (call), which generates the ambulance and the engine — three guys to help and two guys to assess the patient,” he said. “It switched to — we’re going to gown up, this guy is going to go in by himself. He’s going to assess the situation to see whether or not it’s serious enough, come out to the ambulance, and then everyone would assist from there, instead of five people walking into a residence to help somebody.”
In addition, those restrictions also extended to the fire stations, as early in the pandemic, there was concern about coming into contact with other people.
“It was just so serious,” Garcia said. “People were dying left and right — that’s what they told us. We had all those restrictions placed on us. We couldn’t have visitors at the station. We were on lockdown. All our leave and vacations were canceled because we needed maximum staffing.”
Paramedic Nathan Dekens, a 13-year department veteran, described his experience interacting with a COVID-19 patient last year during the early part of the pandemic.
“We showed up and (the patient) was confused,” Dekens said. “(The patient’s oxygen) saturation was really low, but (the patient) was still able to talk to us, which was kinda backward. Normally with the saturation that low (the patient) should not have been able to talk to us. We came to find out that it was part of COVID specifically. We were able to get (the patient) into the ambulance, and we did as much as we could for (the patient). We helped (the patient) breathe on the way (to the hospital). Once we got there and once we saw (the patient), we were quite confident that (the patient) had COVID.”
But Dekens said he and his partner were also confident that since the patient was young and had no other adverse health problems, the individual was going to survive. However, the worst case scenario was the outcome.
“It was kind of shocking to me that (the patient) ended up passing away a couple of days later,” he said. “I think I was like a lot of people who believed that if you’re healthy, you’re fine. When we came to find out (the patient) passed away, it was like a punch in the gut. This disease just doesn’t affect only older people or people who were sick already.”
Changes that may stick
Before the pandemic, paramedics were not required to wear masks during most procedures, Dekens said.
“Maybe if a patient was coughing or hacking before, we might put a mask on them, but I never wore a mask unless I was doing a certain procedure,” he said. “Nine times out of ten, I would never wear a mask. Now, I imagine that I won’t go on a call without a mask, not just for COVID but for whatever else comes along.”
Dekens said he was confident when he left the scene with that patient that he “had everything that I could have had on.”
“We came back, and we blacklighted the ambulance and sprayed it down,” Dekens said. “I came in and showered and washed the clothes I was wearing, but I’ve always been confident with the amount of (personal protective equipment) that the department has given us. It was never a matter of being scared. It was being prepared and being cautious and resilient as far as putting everything on, but I was always confident in what I had on and what the department gave us.”
Garcia said that when he started with the department, safety vests weren’t required when firefighters responded to motor vehicle accidents, but now it’s policy. He said he believed many of the protocols and precautions established with the pandemic would continue as department policy.
“Safety glasses weren’t a thing that we wore all the time because it wasn’t a policy until someone ends up getting an exposure from something splashing on them, and then it becomes policy,” Garcia said. “A popular thing from when people were hacking or something would be that you would put a non-rebreather mask on them and that it would keep that in there but with COVID, anything that could possibly aerosolize — if I gave you a non-rebreather, then we would put a mask over that, which is something we didn’t do in the past. Any procedure that we had that could aerosolize, we had to come back and decontaminate the unit. People would have to come back and wash their clothes. That’s how it was.”
Some things
stayed the same
Something that hasn’t taken place during the pandemic, according to Garcia, is a workload increase for firefighters and paramedics.
“I would say that our call volume didn’t necessarily increase during those restrictions, because we’re theorizing, a lot of people didn’t want to go to the hospital,” Garcia said. “It’s not like our calls went from (for example) eight calls a day to 16 calls a day. The numbers stayed more or less about the same because fewer people were going to the hospital for minor things or someone with a chronic illness would say, ‘I need to be seen,’ but they weren’t doing it.
Another change for department personnel over the last 16 months has been their involvement with testing and vaccination administration.
In May 2020, a seven-member unit from the department, consisting of two three-member teams and a supervisor, conducted testing at five nursing homes with a combined population of residents and staff of about 1,600 people.
Paramedics, alongside an army of nurses, nursing students, and volunteers also assisted at mass vaccination sites across the city, which put thousands of coronavirus vaccines in arms.
“Before the vaccine clinics, we were doing the testing,” Dekens said. “As that tapered off and the vaccines came in, we started doing those. Everyone that came to us has been very gracious and appreciative of the fact that the fire department was there. I can’t say a bad word about any of the patients or the way it’s been run.”
Garcia agreed.
“I’ve really been impressed with the way the city, the county, the way everybody has come together — the number of volunteers they had working at the civic center to put all that through. The organizational skills — everybody coming together to do that. There were some people who were apprehensive just about having a shot, but I think everybody’s grateful and looking forward to getting the vaccine. When they come out, they leave feeling better about their life and going out again.”
