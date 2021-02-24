New Braunfels city officials are taking steps to expedite the permit and inspection process for projects repairing damages after last week's historic winter storms.
Plumbing permit fees will be waived for any project resulting from winter storm damage, according to officials.
Fees for other permits for work associated with water or weather damage will also be waived for homes and businesses.
Applicants are asked to identify the project as severe weather-related repair on the application or other submittal document when they submit for the permit.
Additionally, plans call for the city's Development Services Division to prioritize and expedite the review of plumbing permits, inspections, and plumbing contractor registrations.
"Water service to our residents and business owners is a priority for the whole community," said Christopher Looney, the city's development services and planning director. "Development Services will work with all contractors to rapidly facilitate their registration if they are not already in the city's system."
Mayor Rusty Brockman said the steps the city is taking to help residents deal with repairs to their homes and businesses "is another example of what makes New Braunfels a great place to live and work."
"We hope that these efforts help ease some of the burden that so many of our friends and family are dealing with in the wake of last week's winter storms," Brockman said.
For additional information regarding waivers for fees or expedited permitting and inspections, contact the Planning and Development Services Department at 830-221-4050 or visit nbtexas.org/2414/Permits-Inspections for access to residential and commercial permit applications.
Residents affected by winter weather can apply for federal disaster assistance
Homeowners and renters in Comal and Guadalupe counties who sustained damage during last week's storms can apply for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Residents who have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance must also file a claim with their insurance company as soon as possible.
By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. However, residents may be eligible for federal assistance if insurance does not cover all damage.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585), which operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
Residents who apply for assistance should have the following information readily available:
A current phone number where you can be contacted
Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
Your Social Security number, if available
A general list of damage and losses
If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name
FEMA officials recommend taking photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Residents should keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses, homeowners and renters.
Call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339) or visit www.sba.gov/services/disasterassistance.
