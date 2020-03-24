A fifth positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Comal County, and two of the other four cases have been declared recovered, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
County officials said the fifth case is travel-related and was confirmed overnight Monday to the Office of Public Health. The patient is in their 50s, lives in New Braunfels and has self-quarantined.
Officials said the county's office of public health is investigating the patient’s recent history in order to determine those they have had direct contact with, and will notify those people about the steps needed.
County officials have said that travel-related means the patient became symptomatic immediately after returning from travel outside South Central Texas.
Officials said that two of the previous four positive cases in Comal County have been free of symptoms for the past seven days; they were declared recovered and released from isolation Tuesday.
"Someone who is symptomatic and tests positive for COVID-19 must be symptom-free — no fever, no coughing, no shortness of breath — for seven days before they can be considered recovered and released from quarantine," Comal County Public Information Officer Paul Anthony said.
On Monday county officials said the fourth positive case was hospitalized outside Comal County. Anthony said there was no update on that condition on Tuesday.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, Comal County had received reports of 78 COVID-19 tests conducted, including the five positive results. Twenty-five results are still pending, and 48 tests were negative.
The county is seeing an increase in testing, which is handled at the health care provider level, Anthony said.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Thus far, the Office of Public Health has fielded nearly 1,000 calls on the hotline.
(1) comment
Can anyone explain what the rules are? What does "Shelter in Place" mean? I'm all for anything that will help this Pandemic go away faster. I'm to stay in my house but the grocery store is open. Somewhere there should be the do's and don'ts listed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.