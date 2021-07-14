New Braunfels Planning Commission members recently recommended two proposed rezoning requests, both from agricultural/pre-development to a zero lot line district, a designation intended for single-family home development.
In a 5-4 vote during its July 6 meeting, members recommended a proposed rezoning of a 105-acre property on Farm-to-Market Road 758, from “APD AH” Agricultural/Pre-Development, Airport Hazard Overlay District to “ZH-A AH” Zero Lot Line, Airport Hazard Overlay District.
The current agricultural zoning district of the property, located about 1,500 feet east of State Highway 46 South and one-half mile from New Braunfels Regional Airport, is intended for newly annexed areas, agricultural uses and areas where development is premature due to a lack of utility capacity or where the ultimate use has not been determined.
The proposed ZH-A district is intended for the development of detached single-family residences on minimum 4,000-square foot lots. The zoning regulations allow home construction with typical five-foot-wide side setbacks or located closer to one side property line to maximize the usable yard on the other side for garden and patio homes.
Residents speaking to commission members in opposition expressed concern about traffic and the lack of construction to support new housing development while others conveyed potential problems with drainage and flooding.
According to a traffic impact analysis, an estimated 550 housing units are planned for the site.
The property is also located within the inner turning zone and the horizontal zone of the Airport Hazard Overlay for building height, but the proposed ZH-A zoning district allows a maximum building height of 35 feet, which is not further restricted by the airport overlay zone regulations.
According to city information, the inner turning zone reflects the impacts on areas underneath the varying paths that aircraft take in the pattern on final approach and departure. The horizontal zone is the area beneath a horizontal surface 150 feet above the established airport elevation.
Members also OK’d a recommendation for a proposed rezoning at 696 Orion Drive, from “APD AH” Agricultural/Pre-Development Airport Hazard Overlay District to “ZH-A AH” Zero Lot Line Home Airport Hazard Overlay District.
The two-acre tract is located about 920 feet north of the Goodwin Lane and Orion Drive intersection.
New Braunfels City Council members get the final say over two readings on any recommendations from the Planning Commission.
