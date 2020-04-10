Dr. Dorothy Overman, physician for the county’s public health office, said preparations are underway for the time Comal County hits its peak of COVID-19 patients, which she predicted would happen within two to three weeks.
“We are trying to stay in touch with every physician and health provider in the county, providing them with daily calls on what’s happening,” Overman told county commissioners on Thursday. “That includes information about the disease and the resources that are available locally,” she said.
Overman, contracted for medical services as part of the county’s state public health emergency preparedness and response program, heralded local physicians for launching the drive-through testing site now testing medically referred patients.
“This has come together with basically no money and lots of volunteers and lots of donated equipment,” she said. “Getting this going has been pretty incredible. The whole idea is to get expand that to test anyone who has symptoms in our county and people in other counties.
“The way to get ahead of this is to get people tested and isolated.”
In a statement issued Friday, the city said the site had conducted 34 tests of patients at its undisclosed location since Monday and credited the collaborative effort that included New Braunfels Utilities, McKenna Foundation and both local school districts.
“Resources provided by all partners made it possible to establish a drive-thru testing site that has conducted 34 tests for patients identified by their physicians as in need of testing,” Mayor Barron Casteel said. “A concerted community-wide response is vital to reducing the spread of this virus and mitigating the risk to our residents.”
Casteel credited New Braunfels Fire Department personnel for conducting tests and donating personal protective equipment used to safely handle and preserve test swabs.
Overman, New Braunfels breast surgeon Dr. Judith Thompson and Dr. Cecily Kelly of Kelly Family Clinic helped in establishing the site and testing protocols. Comal County provided the location and assistance from public health, emergency operations and first-responders.
Casteel said NBU has established a phone bank for referrals of patients and COVID-19 testing questions, staffed by Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD nurses and medical professionals.
“The most effective response is a cohesive and coordinated strategy across all public organizations to fully utilize the community’s available resources,” Casteel said. “Without the critical resources and personnel provided by (the above) and the leadership of our valued medical professionals, our community would be at a greater risk.”
Overman said she hopes to expand testing for all area residents, especially to hospices and nursing homes.
“We are working on ways to get those people tested,” she said. “It’s very difficult to do this and can be dangerous to those performing the tests. We need to ensure they have enough protection on while doing them.”
Overman said county residents who test positive and require hospitalization are currently sent to facilities in San Antonio and Austin — and many places could be full before month’s end.
“We’re in an acceleration phase with a peak expected in two to three weeks,” she said. “At that point, San Antonio will be overwhelmed and will require facilities for patients here.”
Overman said PAM Specialty Hospital of New Braunfels and New Braunfels Regional Rehabilitation Hospital will be available to local COVID patients.
“Those two have agreed to accept patients in case the other (facilities) begin to be overwhelmed,” Overman said. “We’re working with nursing homes in Austin and San Antonio to be a designated facility for COVID positive nursing home patients in case a facility cannot be set up here to isolate and treat them.”
When asked, Overman said she knew nothing about rumors that some local elderly care facilities might be emptied for COVID-19 patient care.
“We’re working on all sorts of ways to (get additional help) as (the virus) progresses.”
On Thursday, Mike Kelley, county emergency operations coordinator, told commissioners that any businesses that applied for but were rejected for Small Business Administration loans, should reapply because “several disqualifying factors” contained in the original application have since been removed.
Kelley said the county’s state request for personal protective equipment fell short of the amount requested. He said on Wednesday he received “only a small amount” of PPEs requested March 16 through the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
“We received our first shipment of PPEs yesterday,” he said. “It represented only a small percentage of what we were trying to acquire.”
Kelley wouldn’t specify the exact numbers of PPEs received, which he said were limited to protective gloves and masks. He said the county had enough PPEs on hand to support current emergency operations.
