Area athletes have begun the trek back to the playing field following the UIL’s decision to lift their suspension of all extracurricular activities beginning June 8.
Dozens of middle school and high school students were present at Unicorn Stadium this week to shake off the rust and prepare for their respective athletic seasons during the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
New Braunfels strength and conditioning coach Michael Thompson said he and his fellow staff members are easing athletes back into physical exertion following the nearly three-month layoff.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” Thompson said. “You can tell there’s a couple of kids who haven’t been out in the sun in a while.”
Of course, safety is at the forefront of every drill and workout being planned at the summer strength and conditioning camps, which are set to continue through July 30. Thompson said precautions are being taken to provide adequate distance between the athletes themselves as well as spraying down weights and other equipment with Birex — a disinfectant — after each use in order to kill any possible traces of COVID-19.
“Last week, we put a lot of effort into just figuring out the safety and precautions for the kids because if the situation happens, if one gets it, then we lose a whole pod,” Thompson said. “Just the organization part of it was difficult. We’ve had to research with the CDC on how to actually make sure that the right chemicals are being mixed and being able to spray down the weights and have each kid wipe off the weights. That’s a test because they’re not used to doing it and it’s the way we’re going to continue to do it as well, just for the precaution side of it.”
Thompson said the Unicorns have used different color-coded groups in order to stagger the athletes’ presence in the weight room and also provide time for the Birex to be applied and have the necessary 10 minutes to wipe out harmful microorganisms.
“One group lifts on one rack — red — and then 30 minutes later, the green group comes in and lifts at a different rack,” Thompson said. “The spray we use, it takes 10 minutes. We have kids ready to go in there and work out, but we’ve got to be patient.
“What we’re hoping is in two weeks we can go to 50% capacity.”
Each attendee is required to fill out a medical waiver on the Monday before every week of camp. The form, which is available online at the NBISD athletics page, includes questions regarding the athletes’ body temperature, senses of smell and taste, breathing patterns and a few other possible symptoms such as a cough or sore throat.
“If there are any ‘yeses’ on the form, then we have to turn them away, and that’s the hard part,” Thompson said.
In addition to battling COVID-19, there are other factors that weigh into the decisions made regarding what type of activities the athletes are allowed to take part in immediately. Thompson wants to ensure that each student isn’t rushed back into heavy lifting and running too quickly, especially with the summer heat seemingly increasing by the day.
“We want to increase their soft tissue, help it grow back, strengthen the tendons and the ligaments, make sure they’re eating right and drinking plenty of fluids,” Thompson said. “We’re slowly starting to progress them into agility, movements, change of direction, cutting down their (40-yard-dash times).
“In between, it’s, ‘Hey, make sure you stretch each time you get the opportunity.’ They’re not used to it. They’re like, ‘What’s the matter, coach? Are you going to make the workouts harder?’ I tell them to just be patient. In a couple of weeks, we’ll be back where we need to be.”
In the end, the goal is to maintain the athletes’ safety while at the same time preparing them for their various sports, including the rigorous demands of the gridiron.
“The whole thing about this is we want to keep them safe from getting COVID, but at the same time, we want to make sure they’re safe if we have a football season,” Thompson said. “We want them to be strong.”
