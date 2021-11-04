Wurstfest came a day early on Thursday, complete with lederhosen-clad festival Opas promoting Friday’s kickoff of the 60th Salute to Sausage before Comal County commissioners.
Wurstfest Association President Randy Rust, Grosse Opa Wayne Classen and Festival Chair Miles Granzin welcomed residents to the 10-day celebration, which returns after a one-year hiatus Friday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.
“Are you guys ready to have fun? We’re ready and we know you’re behind us and we hope the whole county comes out for a 60-year tradition here in New Braunfels,” Classen said.
Added Rust: “We had a little fire a couple of years ago and then the virus, which gave us a little setback, but after 700-some days we’re back up and running and we’re ready for ya’ll.”
Granzin urged all to come out to sample a variety of events, music and food at the rebuilt Wurstfest site.
“We have the popular food coming back — the pancakes and pork chops — but we have a few new items we’d like for you to try to help out the non-profits (vendors),” Granzin said. “One is the Reubentashen, which is a Reuben (sandwich) on Pita bread that’s very good.
“Just remember that Monday through Thursday is free, and we charge on the weekends.”
County redistricting
County Judge Sherman Krause presented the county’s decennial redistricting proposal, which will shift residents from Precinct 2 into Precinct 1. Krause explained federal and state law mandates the 2020 U.S. Census count of 161,501 county residents be represented equally — or as close to equal as possible.
“It must comply with the equal protection requirement under the U.S. Constitution, which is to make sure that we don’t have anyone who is overrepresented or underrepresented and follows the premise of one person, one vote,” Krause said.
The county’s four elective precincts should each total 40,375 residents, he said. Precincts 3 and 4 respectively total 40,401 and 40,810, both within the maximum 10% population deviation allowed under the law.
The deviation margin for Precincts 1 and 2, respectively with 37,365 and 42,925 residents, is out of compliance at 13.77% — necessitating a boundary shift between the two.
The proposal drafted by county consultant and Baylor School of Law professor Dr. Michael Morrison, cedes the western portion of Precinct 2, straddling the Hays County line and Blanco Road to the west, extending east along State Highway 46 and northwest of Spring Branch Road.
It leaves Precinct 1 with 40,425 residents and Precinct 2 with 39,865, for a 2.34% deviation margin acceptable under the law.
Krause opened up the session to public input, which will continue until commissioners revisit the proposal on Tuesday (no Thursday meeting due to the Veterans’ Day holiday); on Nov. 18 or Tuesday, Nov. 23 before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Lake residents wary of county
It’s been 90 days since commissioners last addressed Canyon Lake residents and business owners, who remain concerned about future plans for the county’s nine managed boat ramps.
Commissioners tabled a supplemental agreement updating the county’s 1964 lease of the ramps from the U.S. Army’s Corps of Engineers, which requested the county remove “free public access” and “free public use” from all lake agreements — leading to fears the county would soon begin charging fees and limit access to the facilities.
Three residents addressed commissioners on Thursday, fearing the county’s silence since Aug. 27 was because it planned to rush a plan through without further public input. After meeting with the trio later Thursday morning, Krause said commissioners hadn’t had time to revisit the issue in recent weeks.
“They are concerned about something popping up on an agenda and I said we’re not certain how we’re going to do it, but we’re going to provide a venue for some public input, whether it’s through workshops or some other means,” Krause said. “Nothing is going to happen without people knowing — we’re not going to do that.
“I think they are comfortable with that — they just wanted to make sure no secret meetings were going on or something like that. We’ve just been so busy with the ARPA funding (American Rescue Plan Act) and redistricting, we haven’t even focused on boat ramps lately.”
Krause reiterated commissioners planned to schedule future meetings with residents but on Thursday said none have yet been scheduled.
CCSO renovations
Also Thursday, commissioners approved $41,865 for HDR Architecture, Inc. to redesign a flaw in the Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s Fellers Law Enforcement Center, which is being renovated and merged with the old county lockup on San Antonio Street.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said it would take a few months for HDR to complete designs leading to reconstruction of the soffit, the connector between the building overhang that extends down to include the windows and siding. He said it would be a few months before SpawGlass Contractors issues a change order for the additional work, which might not exceed $50,000 or lead to lost days on the $12.4 million project.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
