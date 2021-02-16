The recent cold snap continues to impact Comal County seniors, many who depend on daily Meals on Wheels services already affected by COVID-19.
Meals on Wheels, which provides meals to 500 homebound seniors daily in Comal County, made it happen on Tuesday, but needs additional help over the next few days.
“I want to thank the group at the McKenna Foundation, who was very helpful in getting us drivers today,” Ken Lowery, executive director of the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation which operates the Meals on Wheels program in Comal, Karnes, Wilson and Guadalupe counties, said Tuesday.
“They are responsible to provide meals to seniors and those with disabilities meals five days a week and meals for the weekend,” said Alice Jewell, McKenna Foundation executive director. “Right now, it’s been tough for a lot of their drivers to get out.”
Jewell said her foundation has been working with non-profits to provide “whatever they need” during the weather crisis.
“I just checked with Ken, and he wanted to get out there that they need a lot more drivers,” Jewell said. “So we’re also helping pass that message along.”
The Meals on Wheels program is now only providing meals for home-bound seniors. The organization is not providing its congregate meals, Lowery said.
Usually, more than 500 volunteers deliver meals on 24 routes throughout the county, some for one day and others for entire months. During the coronavirus outbreak, route drivers have taken precautions to keep themselves and seniors safe, they’re layering on even more clothing and PPE for the weather — which has been on and off, indoors and out.
“We did have a lot of cancelations today with our volunteer drivers, but we were able to pull it off with the staff and some great volunteers,” Lowery said. “The New Braunfels Jeep Club came and helped out. That was just amazing. But during these times, we can always use help.”
Help also included a group of Texans who might be familiar with below-freezing temperatures.
“We’ve also had some winter Texans who are down from up north who have volunteered to go out and do routes, and that’s just amazing,” Lowery said. “That’s great.”
The organization doubled its meal deliveries Friday and Tuesday, giving seniors two meals instead of their usual one in preparation for dangerous weather conditions.
“We don’t know what’s going to be on tap for Thursday or Friday — the power is on for 20 minutes and off for 20 minutes — you just don’t know which 20 you’re going to get,” Lowery said. “We just need to make sure we can have enough drivers to cover the next few days.”
Given the nature of rolling blackouts, Lowery said it’s been almost impossible to quickly send and receive messages, but said he’s accepting both on his personal cell phone.
“We sent out 500 meals today, which is pretty normal,” he said. “For those who want to volunteer and can’t get through to me, call the number at the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, which is 830-629-4547.”
Contact Lowery through his cell at 830-606-7776. To help support the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation programs, visit nbsenior.org.
