Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Facebook post quietly announced that the 127th Comal County Fair & Rodeo will not be held this year.
“With recent updates on the COVID-19 outbreak and unknown forecasted resolve, the Comal County Fair (Association) executive board along with respective directors have concurred that in the best interest of our volunteers, vendors and patron’s safety, health and welfare, it is necessary to cancel the 2020 Comal County Fair and Rodeo,” wrote Charles Wimberley, 2020 CCFA president. “Much thought and discussion has occurred these past several months as we optimistically planned to host a secure event, while maintaining the integrity of both the fair and rodeo we love.”
“For 127 years, the Comal County Fair Association stands for promoting agriculture pursuits along with benevolent and civic support. At this time, we must hold true to these values to preserve our heritage while staying committed to protecting our community and future fairs.”
Fair officials and officers were not available for comment late Wednesday. However the cancellation of this year’s event, held most every year since 1894, was met with a mixture of understanding and sadness — though most agreed it necessary to prevent further spread of the coronavirus throughout the community.
The Fair, as always, was slated Sept. 23-27 — the week following this year’s 17th annual BBQ Cookoff, which had been set Sept. 18-20. In late June, the CCFA canceled the cookoff and its usual events — Stick Horse Races, Washer Pitching Tournament, Pig Wrangling, Farm Games and the Best Dressed
Western contest.
“With the state of COVID-19 in our communities we feel that it is best to postpone this event. An alternate date is still TBD,” said the June 29 post from the CCFA website. “We appreciate your understanding, continued support, and we hope you and your family stay safe and well.”
In the last three weeks, the decision apparently was made for the 2020 Comal County Fair and Rodeo. The news followed San Antonio’s recent cancellation of Fiesta 2020, which the virus postponed from April, and events and fairs in other counties that will now wait until 2021.
“We regret this turn of events and appreciate your understanding as we navigate through these given circumstances,” Thursday’s post read. “We look forward to welcoming you back for an even more fun-filled fair and rodeo that promises to be one you will enjoy in 2021.
“Thank you for your patronage and please continue to visit our website: Comalcountyfair.org and Facebook page for updates on new and upcoming events for this year as government regulations permit. Our sincere prayers for you and your family’s safety and health this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.