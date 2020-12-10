Social media pages lit up throughout Comal County early Thursday, as tributes poured in for Precinct 1 Constable Ben “Benny” Scroggin following his death Wednesday evening.
Scroggin, 84, the second man believed to have been elected constable in two county precincts, died after a series of recent illnesses, officials said.
“He always thought of others before himself,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds remembered. “He always spoke the duties that go with the constable’s office and how we should be as law enforcement officials.
“He always ended it with ‘We are gentlemen’ – that really stuck with me today.”
Precinct 1 Constable-elect Charlie Motz, who served under him for 15 years, said Scroggin, who served a career in the U.S. Army was always the first to volunteer.
“He was always the first to raise his hand to volunteer,” Motz said. “You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who interacted with Ben to have an unfavorable impression.
“Rest easy, my friend; we have the watch from here.”
The county said Scroggin “had a kind heart, filled with dedication, honor and integrity” and was going to celebrate his retirement after 22 years of service on Dec. 17.
“I am so deeply heartbroken – what a wonderful man,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston said. “He was
loved by everybody and a true example of caring and service to everyone in the community.
“He will be so, so sorely missed.”
Scroggin retired from his lengthy career in the Army as a Colonel, having served in Vietnam and won the Purple Heart, Medal of Valor and other commendations. After retiring from private business he began serving the county in 1998 as a civilian spotter with CCSO’s River Team.
In 2000, at age 64, he graduated from the police academy, earned his peace officer’s license and served as a conditional reserve deputy with the CCSO before he followed the urgings of others to run for office.
“I’ve known him since we both ran for office – when he was running for Precinct 1 constable and I was running for Tax Assessor-Collector in 2000,” County Judge Sherman Krause said.
“I got to know him on the campaign trail and later serving the county together. He was a great, great man and a great public servant. He taught us all what that service meant.”
Scroggin was elected Precinct 4 constable in 2000, just before U.S. Census redistricting shifted his home into Precinct 1, where he was elected as constable in 2004 and re-elected to three more four-year terms.
Eccleston broke down during Thursday’s commissioner’s court meeting while trying to read a letter from Motz, which was read by Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag.
“I wish I could’ve appeared in person to convey the sentiments but unfortunately I’m quarantined through Monday,” Motz wrote. “He selflessly served the county for more than 22 years, and the legacy he leaves behind is his commitment to the community.
As his chief deputy, Motz had assumed most of Precinct 1’s day-to-day responsibilities for Scroggin. After commissioners presented his former boss with a plaque he was going to surprise him with a commemorative badge honoring his retirement.
Longtime Herald-Zeitung and Seguin Gazette reporter Ron Maloney covered Scroggin for nearly 20 years.
“When he retired he still jumped out of airplanes with 19-year-olds,” he said of Scroggin, noting his penchant for telling stories from his days as a battalion commander in the 82nd Airborne.
Maloney said he and Scroggin attended the citizen’s police academy together.
“It’s the civilian version of boot camp and you have probably no earthly idea how tough that would be for a guy our age, but he was a couple years older than us when he completed it,” Maloney remembered. “Ben used to salute me every time he saw me, which was actually backwards of how it was supposed to be.
“I was a sergeant (while in the Army) and he had a hell of a lot of rank on me.”
Scroggin was preceded in death by his wife Ann in July 2008. He is survived by son Thomas Garrison and wife Diane; daughters Suzan Scroggin, Sharon Smith Johnson (Sherrill); granddaughters Crystal Smith Ballard (Damon) and Jillean O’Connor (Michael); grandsons Caine Smith (Kristi), Sherrill Johnson III (Kristin) and Jason Scroggin (Karen); nephew Daniel Scroggin (Suzie) and several great grandchildren.
Services are pending, with Zoeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.
“Constable Scroggin leaves behind a legacy of commitment to his community, a reputation for taking the ticket rather than the lecture, and a new business card with every interaction followed by ‘I’m your Constable 24/7,’” the county said.
Reynolds remembered other things about Scroggin.
“He had the biggest heart,” he said. “He was always about the job and doing it right. He taught a lot of us that was the way to do it, and if I could be half the person Ben was, it will always be about doing it the right way – he was that kind of inspiration.”
