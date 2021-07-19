The National Weather Service is seeking public comment on options to replace some terms from its hazard messaging system in favor of more common language.
The NWS plans to remove the “Advisory” headline from its “Watch, Warning, and Advisory” system.
In addition, the “Special Weather Statement” headline will be removed and transitioned to plain language.
NWS is now accepting feedback on a set of options to help refine the exact wording of these new headlines.
The survey, which will remain open until July 31, is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HazSimp21.
The NWS will implement any changes to its hazard messaging headlines no earlier than 2024.
Eli Jacks, chief of the NWS Forecast Services Division, said in a statement that the decision to replace the terms is based on results of extensive social science research with partners and the public, which documented significant confusion with current NWS headline terms.
“This research indicated that NWS’ ‘Advisory’ headlines are responsible for a major portion of the confusion,” Jacks said. “This is because the Advisory term itself is misunderstood and its meaning is often conflated with that of ‘Watch.’ Such confusion can lead to a misunderstanding of forecast severity and certainty with respect to significant weather and water hazards. This, in turn, can adversely impact user preparation for, and response to, these hazards.”The service currently uses three primary headline terms — “Watch,” “Warning” and “Advisory” — to alert the public of hazardous events.
“Watch” means a life- or property-threatening event is possible but not yet certain.
“Warning” means a life- or property-threatening event is happening or about to happen.
“Advisory” means an event less serious than a Warning is happening or about to happen. In addition to “Watch,” “Warning” and “Advisory,” NWS also uses “Special Weather Statement (SPS)” to provide information on events that are less serious (or of shorter duration) than an Advisory.
Watch and Warning will remain as they currently are.
A Watch means you should prepare, such as grocery shopping or putting together an emergency supply kit, for a dangerous weather or water event, and a Warning means you should take action, such as taking shelter or discontinue driving, to prevent or avoid a dangerous event.
The current “Advisories” and “Special Weather Statements” will be removed and transitioned to plain language headlines for weather or water events that do not rise to the level of a Warning. In this type of situation, you should exercise caution and take some protective measures, such as driving slowly, dressing warmly or drinking extra water.
