The Glenda Dawson Donate Life Texas donor registry, which documents a person’s consent for organ, eye and tissue donation after death, recently topped 13 million registrants.
The registry continues to be the second-largest donor registry in the country after California.
Donate Life Texas officials cite the strong, ongoing partnership between the Donate Life Texas organization and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division, which provides an opportunity to join the registry while applying for or renewing a state driver’s license or identification card, for reaching the milestone.
On average, 82 percent of those registered signed up through a transaction at a DPS driver license office. The ability to join the donor registry gives each customer the chance to save eight lives and heal 75 others through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation.
In addition to the Texas DPS, the 16 organ, eye and tissue donation organizations serving Texas support the registry through extensive public education and awareness efforts. These initiatives involve outreach through hospitals, schools, companies, churches, organizations and community activities facilitated by hundreds of committed volunteers and donation advocates statewide.
Donate Life Texas officials also cite the registry’s growth to state lawmakers who have supported responsible donation legislation since the donor registry was created in 2005.
These government officials have made choosing donation simple, straightforward and convenient, like the ability to check “Yes” to join the registry on Texas DPS driver license and ID application forms.
“Currently, 60 percent of Texas adults are registered,” says DLT Executive Director Kim Charles in a statement. “While registered Texas donors are making transplants more possible than ever before, the donation community and our partners will not rest until the growing need is met.”
Statewide in 2020, according to Donate Life Texas, registered donors saved the lives of more than 1,500 organ transplant patients, shared the gift of sight with more than 3,700 people and helped more than 62,400 people relying on tissue for surgery, recovery and treatment.
The prevalence of diabetes and heart disease contributes to the ever-increasing demand for organ transplants, leaving nearly 108,000 Americans – including 10,000 Texans – waiting for a donated organ to become available.
Though living donation is becoming more common, the vast majority of transplants still rely on donors who have passed away.
About 2% of people who pass away will die in a way that allows for organ donation to be a possibility. For the small percentage of deaths that qualify for organ donation, a Donate Life registration ensures the person’s own decision to give is known to the right people at the right time to save lives.
More information about donation and registration is available at www.DonateLifeTexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.