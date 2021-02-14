Comal County first-responders are discouraging vehicular travel Sunday afternoon as freezing precipitation continued to shut down bridges on major thoroughfares expected to become even more impassible with each passing hour.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is reporting icy conditions on U.S. 281, State Highway 46, and most county and farm-to-market roads.
“All of the roads are icy,” the CCSO’s 9 a.m. Facebook post said. “We are asking people to stay at home and not travel. Deputies and EMS are having trouble getting to people.”
At 11:30 a.m., Canyon Lake Fire & EMS, serving Emergency Services District No. 3, said it is now screening 9-1-1 calls.
“We have been receiving a lot of slip-and-fall calls,” it said. “Most residential roads are impassable. We have prepared our best but we are very limited on transporting patients. Most roads are predicted to be closed by this afternoon.”
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for nearly all of the state’s 254 counties lasting into Monday. In South Central Texas, freezing rain and mist has shut down overpasses in both directions on Interstate 35, Interstate 10, Interstate 410 and Loop 1604.
“The bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze,” said Laura Lopez, Texas Department of Transportation’s San Antonio district public information officer. “We are working with law enforcement, but we can’t stress this enough – don’t travel if you don’t have to today.
“We’ve had quite a bit of activity in the Kerrville area last night, and we’ve closed most of the (elevated) direct connectors. If you must travel, avoid those altogether and take your time getting to work or where ever you need to go this weekend.”
Lopez said she expects none of the elevated connectors will reopen until temperatures rise above freezing for a sustained period, which the NWS predicts won’t begin until Wednesday, ending the longest sustained period of below-freezing temperatures in the area since 1951.
New Braunfels police and the city’s public works department have already closed some bridges and are monitoring city streets that could become dangerous later this afternoon.
“As of (now), this includes some bridges on I-35 (both north and southbound) and some I-35 frontage roads and entrance/exit ramps,” NBPD’s 6:45 a.m. Facebook post said. “This also includes the railroad bridge on FM 306 (between Goodwin Lane and Old Farm-to-Market Road 306), and some bridges/overpasses along Loop 337.
“Efforts to put down gravel and other materials to help with ice reduction and vehicle traction will continue, and so some of those roads my reopen later today. However, overall road conditions across the region are expected to worsen, especially this afternoon into this evening and overnight.”
The NWS forecasts Sunday’s high to reach 29 degrees with freezing drizzle giving way to freezing rain, sleet and snow by late afternoon. It calls for a 100% chance of snow tonight, with accumulations of between 1 and 3 inches in New Braunfels, though 3 and 5 inches could fall in some areas before sunrise Monday.
With steady winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching 30 mph, the NWS warns of dangerous wind chills for feel-like temperatures dipping to -4 overnight and to -8 or lower on Monday, which will see a high of 22 plunging to 7 overnight.
Monday night will be mostly clear, and Tuesday’s high reaching 30 under sunny conditions. The final round of freezing precipitation – a 60% chance of a combination of rain, drizzle or snow – will continue through noon Wednesday, as temperatures reach 38 degrees.
For now, drivers are encouraged to stay home.
“Please avoid driving if at all possible, and if you must be out on the roads, please do so extremely carefully,” NBPD said. “Avoid roads with bridges, overpasses, elevated surfaces, or are seldom used. Do not drive around barricades and please SLOW DOWN.”
The city’s Solid Waste and Recycling Division is postponing residential trash and recycling collection as well as commercial trash collection on Monday. Residential collection will be shifted by one day, with pick-ups occurring Tuesday through Friday this week. Officials said commercial collection will be made up throughout the week as needed.
For highway road closure information, visit TxDOT’s drivetexas.org website or call 800-452-9292.
