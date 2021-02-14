New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy and windy with freezing rain expected. High 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Windy with a wintry mix this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.