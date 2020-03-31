Patient recoveries and a drop in active coronavirus cases is good news for Comal County, but local health officials say they aren’t a sign that people should relax.
On Tuesday morning, county officials announced that two more patients have recovered from COVID-19, in addition to three announced last week, with no new cases reported overnight.
Both were bright spots in the wake of a pair of deaths reported last week. A 44-year-old New Braunfels man died last Thursday. Another man in his 70s also died Thursday at his home north of Canyon Lake. His cause of death wasn’t identified until a postmortem examination on Friday; the county released news of that death Monday morning.
His widow, the 11th confirmed case in the county, is self quarantined at home. So are first responders from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Canyon Lake Fire & EMS who aided the couple but have not shown symptoms of the virus, officials said.
The county on Tuesday reported 163 total tests of residents with 96 coming back negative, 11 positive and 56 still pending. Four active COVID-19 cases remain in Comal County, two of them self-quarantined and two hospitalized out of the county.
County officials were quick to point out a lack of confirmed cases doesn’t mean there aren’t more out there. There are a backlog on test results and an ongoing shortage in testing ability.
Only 21 tests were reported to the county’s office of public health since Monday morning, with eight testing negative and 13 still pending.
“Numbers will fluctuate depending on what tests come back and when, but we fully expect numbers to increase in the coming days and weeks as we are in the acceleration phase of the outbreak,” Cheryl Fraser, Comal County’s Director of Public Health said. “As we’ve seen, COVID-19 is deadly, and people need to do everything they can to stop its spread, which means staying home whenever possible, maintaining social distancing by remaining six feet apart and not congregating in groups of more than 10.”
Cases in Guadalupe
New Braunfels did have one additional virus case reported Monday, this one on the Guadalupe County side of the city. It was the 15th confirmed case of the coronavirus in that county, with all 15 patients self-quarantined at home.
As of Monday evening, there were four confirmed cases within the city limits of Cibolo, with three in Schertz, one each in Seguin and New Braunfels, five in unincorporated areas and one location pending, officials said.
