A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 35 killed a 39-year-old Mansfield man and snarled northbound traffic for hours, New Braunfels police said Wednesday morning.
Police and fire units were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday to the northbound main lanes in the 2900 block of I-35 for a major accident and found a chain-reaction wreck.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck crashed into the rear of one of two 18-wheelers. The driver, Matthew Wade Patek, 39, of Mansfield, east of Fort Worth, was killed. Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust pronounced Patek dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.
Ferguson said preliminary results of the investigation, following a crash reconstruction by New Braunfels Police Department’s Traffic Unit, indicated Patek’s pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed and unable to stop for slowing traffic.
Ferguson said the pickup crashed into the side of an 18-wheel gravel hauler, driven by a 37-year-old New Braunfels man, and the momentum propelled the pickup into the rear of a second 18-wheeler, driven by a 26-year-old man from San Antonio.
“The driver of the gravel hauler was transported by paramedics to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Ferguson said, adding the driver of the second 18-wheeler was uninjured.
Ferguson said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, which closed I-35 northbound lanes near FM 306 for approximately three hours during the investigation and cleanup. Lanes reopened to traffic around 5 p.m.
“The investigation into the crash is still ongoing,” Ferguson said Wednesday afternoon.
