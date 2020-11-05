A New Braunfels teacher who died Monday, the same day an investigation was initiated into allegations he was having an inappropriate relationship with a student, took his own life, according to law enforcement authorities.
Sgt. Eli Garcia with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said Chase Hyland, who taught advanced placement social studies courses at New Braunfels High School, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Kerr County authorities responded to the 3300 block of Highway 16 north Monday afternoon and transported Hyland to Peterson Regional Hospital in Kerrville, where he died.
Garcia said the investigation is ongoing.
New Braunfels ISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba said the district activated a crisis intervention team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel.
“We had a crisis team ready to roll on Tuesday morning at the high school, with (counselors available) for students and staff in two separate areas,” Moczygemba said. “We didn’t want those being challenged by (the death) in the same area as they talked about it.
“It went very well. We didn’t have a lot of people take advantage of it, but it was evident it needed to be in place because there were people who needed it.”
Moczygemba said the counseling is ongoing. He wouldn’t specify if Hyland previously had disciplinary issues because he said that was a personnel issue.
“We take such things very seriously, and if there were, he wouldn’t have been here,” he said. “There are people who might dispute that, and I’m aware of what they are talking about. We investigate everything, and there was nothing with this individual (before) that warranted him being placed on administrative leave.”
Moczygemba said Hyland received word of the investigation Monday morning, and shortly thereafter, left the NBHS campus. Hyland left on his own and without escort from by police or campus security.
“I’m not going to go into what might have happened after that because it’s an ongoing police investigation,” he said.
The New Braunfels Police Department said it is actively investigating a possible improper relationship between an educator and a NBHS student, but would not identify those involved.
David Ferguson, the city’s communications coordinator, said the investigation was ongoing, and that no charges had been filed.
District officials earlier this week said Hyland was with NBISD for 10 years. He became an educator in 2007 and served as a instructional assistant in the history department at Texas State University before coming to New Braunfels. He was named NBISD Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2015.
