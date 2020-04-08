New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.