Workforce Solutions Alamo will temporarily close career centers in its 13-county region, including the New Braunfels location, citing COVID-19 mitigation recommendations.
The closures are effective Thursday. The agency’s phone systems and online applications remain open, however.
Officials said the closings come under the advisement of the Texas Workforce Commission and follows the closures of other workforce centers throughout the state to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"We understand that the need for our services remains critical, and we are committed to providing services to all employers and residents needing assistance during these trying times,” a press release stated.
Despite the closing, Workforce Solutions officials said the agency will continue to offer employment, training, educational and supportive services, including soft skills training programs and resources as well as child care services.
"We want to assure those needing our assistance that there are sufficient resources to assist all those who need our services,” the statement read. "The Texas Workforce Commission is providing additional resources to be more responsive to unemployment claims."
The agency asks job seekers in need of help or businesses facing layoffs or closure to call 210-224-HELP or visit their website at workforcesolutionsalamo.org.
In addition to Comal County, Workforce Solutions Alamo also serves Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina and Wilson counties.
The closure of the career centers comes at a time when unemployment insurance claims are skyrocketing as businesses close due to coronavirus concerns.
More than a half a million Texans have filed unemployment claims in the last 18 days as a result of COVID-19, according to TWC, soon to outpace the total number of claims received in all of 2019.
And despite adding staff, expanding hours and using artificial intelligence to answer common questions on its website, the TWC has been unable to keep up with the volume of calls. The agency is also seeing technical issues with the unemployment benefit services portal.
TWC is now recommending people stagger their calls and access to the online portal based on the applicant’s area code.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 has reminded each of us the importance of acting with others in mind,” said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna in a statement. “Just as with the virus, we can treat this problem far more effectively if we work together and space out the demand rather than having everyone call at the same time. I know there are Texans worried about being out of work and missing their paychecks. We keep working until every Texan that needs help gets help."
Recommended call and access times follow:
- Area codes beginning with 7 or 8: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon
- Area codes beginning with 2: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
- Area codes beginning with 9: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon
- Area codes beginning with 3, 4, 5 or 6: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.