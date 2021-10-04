The 2021 off-year elections will be anything but off-target Nov. 2 — and that’s why the League of Women Voters-Comal Area (LWV-CA) is schooling area voters on candidates and issues.
On Monday, voters could access VOTE411.org, enter their address, and obtain ballot information specific to their location. Unregistered voters wishing to cast ballots in the general election had until Monday to register to vote.
While odd-year elections usually feature Texas constitutional amendments — there are eight proposals on this year’s ballot — voters in Comal and Guadalupe counties will decide several important issues.
It could be a pivotal election for local public school districts. Comal ISD residents will vote on a Voter Approved Tax Ratification Election and four bond propositions, New Braunfels ISD residents will decide three bond propositions, and Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD will decide Place 4 on its board of trustees.
Comal Emergency Services District No. 7 has a sales and use tax proposition; Comal County Water Improvement Districts 1C and 1E will vote to confirm the districts, board directors and funding, and Green Valley Special Utility District residents will select two board members.
Schertz residents face a bond for public safety facilities and places 6 and 7 on the City Council. In Cibolo, 12 proposed city charter amendments await voters, who will also select a District 4 City Council member.
The website features nonpartisan election information, and the LWV-CA has recorded candidate forums for the Cibolo City Council, SCUCISD Place 4 and the Green Valley SUD board seat posted on LWV Comal Area’s YouTube channel, @LWVComalArea.
Some changes in registration and election processes are already in effect, others are likely to impact the 2022 primaries and midterm elections. The LWV-CA is hosting an online discussion about navigating the new voting laws at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 on Zoom (ID: 833 5101 1949; Passcode: 673106) and Facebook Live @LWVComalTX.
The Oct. 13 online public meeting, which will also appear on the League’s YouTube channel, will briefly describe changes in voter registration and voting process, followed by a question-and-answer session addressing individual voter concerns.
“Whether you plan to mail in a ballot, vote early or vote in-person on Election Day, recent legislation and court rulings will affect most voters in 2022,” said Jerrie Champlin, LWV-CA president. “Some confusion about what changes and when is to be expected given the number of bills considered in the regular and special Texas legislative sessions.
“The League’s goal is to offer clear information about what individual voters need to do to ensure that their ballots are counted.”
Comal County totaled 121,825 registered voters on Friday. Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said her office has mailed about 250 absentee, military and overseas ballots. The last day applications will be accepted for ballots by mail is Friday, Oct. 22. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 18 and runs through Friday, Oct. 29. For more on the elections calendar, visit the elections link at the visit the Texas Secretary of State website, www.votetexas.gov.
The Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Avenue in New Braunfels, is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. For election information, including sample ballots and polling locations for early and Election Day balloting, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
The League of Women Voters is a 501(c) 3, nonpartisan organization that encourages the informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. LWV never supports or opposes candidates for office, or political parties.
For more information, to join or to donate, go to lwvcomal.org.
