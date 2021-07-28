The Comal ISD board of trustees will discuss setting a public hearing date on its tax rate when it meets Thursday evening.
The administration is recommending setting this public hearing for Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Support Services building during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The maximum tax rates being considered are $0.9420 for maintenance and operations and $0.35 for interest and sinking for a total tax rate of $1.2920 per $100 of property value.
Last year’s tax rates were $0.9257 for maintenance and operations and $0.35 for interest and sinking for a total tax rate of $1.2757 per $100 of property value.
The proposed 2021-2022 maximum rate for Maintenance and Operations is $0.07 cents more than the tax rate that was used to estimate maintenance and operations revenues for the 2021-22 budget that was approved in June. That tax rate was $0.8720.
The board is considering calling a Tax Ratification Election on Aug. 16 to generate additional revenue to fund teacher and staff compensation and additional positions for growth.
The maximum tax rate is how much the proposed tax rates can be adjusted if and when the district calls a tax ratification election to be presented to voters in November.
Student progress
The administration will make a presentation on the district’s “Learning Recovery Plan,” which was put in place when the pandemic began in order to close student learning gaps while continuing to progress students through grade-level content.
Throughout the 2020-2021 school year, student progress was monitored and instructional adjustments were made.
“While many students experienced success during the school year, data from district assessments, screeners and state assessments indicate an increased number of students would benefit from accelerated instruction,” according to the district.
The Learning Recovery Plan included tools such as teacher guidance in curriculum documents, teacher training, targeted team teaching in middle schools and student social emotional support services.
The board will also consider and possibly approve the Texas Association of School Boards delegate nomination.
The board will also be updated on the 2021 STAAR/EOC tests.
Online registration opened Monday for new and returning students.
