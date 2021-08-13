The Comal ISD board of trustees is set to meet Monday to discuss a tax rate election and a bond election, but those are unlikely to be the only things the public wants to talk about after the district announced it would continue to keep masks optional at all of its campuses.
The district sent a newsletter on Thursday to parents and guardians outlining its return to school plan where it says face coverings are up to the discretion of staff members, students and visitors, but encouraged. Teachers cannot make students wear or not wear masks, officials said.
“While masks are optional, staff and students, particularly those under the age of 12, are encouraged to wear a face covering indoors,” Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim wrote.
The Centers for Disease Control has recommended mask wearing indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission, which would include Comal County and much of Texas which has seen cases and hospitalizations and rise as the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has spread.
The county health office reported 1,344 active cases on Friday, with 36 of those cases hospitalized. Local hospitals watched COVID patient counts swell to record numbers early this week with 95 patients receiving care. They were caring for 88 patients on Friday.
“While we do acknowledge that COVID-19 is still something we must contend with, there is an eagerness across the district to once again make student progress our primary focus,” Kim wrote. “Certainly, we will have our challenges, but by taking personal responsibility for the health of our families and ourselves, we have the ability to make this a great school year.”
Katherine Saldivar is guardian of her 15-year-old granddaughter, Zariah, who has cerebral palsy and cannot speak.
Saldivar said she intends to be there in opposition to the district’s policy.
“I feel like they’re taking our children’s lives and just not even caring about their safety or their health,” Saldivar said. “I feel like they’re on the wrong side of this as a school district which is teaching curriculum about science and health and these studies and yet they’re not gonna follow them.”
The district’s back to school plan includes that instruction will be solely in-person, daily common area cleaning will continue and the district will set up a “COVID-19 Positive Case Dashboard” to update the community on active cases in the district daily at 5 p.m.
“When notified of a positive case, you will receive communication from your child’s campus,” Kim wrote.
New Texas Education Agency guidance recently said it will no longer mandate school districts to conduct contract tracing, but Kim said contract tracing will be handled by local health authorities.
TEA also said the school must notify parents if a child is in close contact with someone with COVID — but parents are not required to report if their child has COVID to a school.
“We are encouraging parents to let us know if their child is positive and to follow our guidelines regarding keeping their child home per their medical provider’s instruction,” district officials said.
If a student or teacher contracts COVID, they need to quarantine.
“Exclusion time for individuals with a positive test result will be 10 days from the onset of symptoms or test date unless otherwise determined by medical provider documentation,” district officials said.
Dueling orders
San Antonio Judge Antonia Arteaga granted Bexar County local leaders temporary power to mandate masks in public schools after they sued Gov. Greg Abbott. The judge’s temporary restraining order blocks Abbott’s executive order prohibiting governmental entities from issuing their own mask mandates.
Arteaga is pending a hearing on Monday.
Comal ISD schools in Bexar County are Indian Springs Elementary, Kinder Ranch Elementary, Specht Elementary, Timberwood Park Elementary, Pieper Ranch Middle School and the new Pieper High School, which will open this fall for freshmen and sophomores.
Despite the Bexar County’s mask mandate, Kim wrote that all of Comal’s campuses will keep face coverings optional.
“Our position on this issue, as it was last year, is that all Comal ISD schools will operate under the same standards, regardless of the county in which they are located,” Comal ISD superintendent Andrew Kim said. “As such, the wearing of face coverings, while encouraged, will be optional in all of our schools including Bexar County.”
The district board of trustees lifted its mask requirements in March, sparking outrage from masks supporters and an outpouring of support from those who opposed them.
Dr. Francesca Moore, a health provider, withdrew her four children from Comal ISD on Wednesday anticipating the district would continue its optional mask policy.
“It absolutely baffles me that they’re still sticking to the same messaging they were a year ago,” Moore said. “They act as if there were no pandemic and everything will be fine.”
Her children are ages four, five, almost seven and nine years old.
They can’t be vaccinated because they are younger than 12, leaving Moore without options as remote school was discontinued and funding for it cut off.
She said young children are incapable of protecting themselves, making it worrisome when other students, teachers and parents can go without masks.
“These kids are too young to be vaccinated or capable of making their own choices of being safe,” Moore said. “They will run into traffic if you don’t hold their hand. It’s so illogical and I can’t understand what [the administration’s] end goal could be.”
Saldivar said she doesn’t want to fight anyone, but if calling up administration and attending meetings will push them in a new direction, it is worth it to protect her granddaughter who is especially vulnerable.
“I want people to know what Comal Independent School District is doing because it’s not fair and somebody needs to stand up for the children,” Saldivar said. “The parents are not making good decisions about it and aren’t making educated decisions in my opinion. And as a school district they have to be able to step up and follow science and the CDC guidelines.”
Moore said Comal ISD differs from other districts who cannot issue mandates because of potentially lengthy, expensive court battles.
“They’ve made it clear, even if [CISD] had the ability to mandate masks, they won’t,” Moore said. “They’re specifically instructing people to defy a judge’s orders, how do they justify that?”
Other districts are going the opposite direction, and putting mask orders in place — including neighboring San Marcos as well as Del Valle ISD, Austin ISD, Dallas ISD and Houston ISD.
Yesterday the Texas Education Agency said it will “refrain” from issuing updated public health guidance “at this time” as the parties in the courts battle it out.
On the agenda
The board of trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the boardroom for a public hearing to discuss its 2021-2022 proposed tax rate.
The board will also discuss setting the tax rate at $1.2920. The proposed maintenance and operation tax rate of that is $0.9420 and the proposed interest and sinking tax rate is $0.35. The total proposed tax rate is $0.0163 more than last year’s.
The board will also take action on possibly calling a VATRE, a voter-approval tax rate election, since the proposed tax rate exceeds the tax rate used to estimate maintenance and operations revenues for the 2021-2022 budget approved in June. The rate would generate additional revenue to fund teacher and staff compensation at a 3% increase each year.
As the district grows rapidly, the board must also decide on Monday whether to go forward with a more than $500 million bond election. Proposition A would fund two new elementary schools, a middle school, capital infrastructure improvements, land purchases for future facilities and school buses. Proposition B for “stadiums” includes bond funds for expanding stadium capacity for Canyon Lake High School and a press box. Davenport would also get stadium capacity and a new press box.
The bond also designates money for the event center’s primary structure.
