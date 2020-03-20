Comal County now has its second confirmed case of coronavirus.
While county officials said the first case, found Wednesday, was travel-related, the public health office is investigating the second patient's recent history and contacts in an attempt to determine how they contracted COVID-19.
The patient has self-quarantined since receiving the positive test, which was confirmed late Thursday to the Office of Public Health.
The number of tests reported to Comal County by 5 p.m. on Thursday included two positive results out of 34 total tests.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This is a working story that will be updated throughout the day.
