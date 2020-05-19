A Comal County resident in their 60s is hospitalized in New Braunfels with COVID-19, officials said Tuesday morning.
The new case, a resident of central Comal County, marks the county's 72nd case of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
There are two people now hospitalized as a result of the disease while 56 people have recovered. Six have died as a result of the pandemic. The county now has 10 active cases.
As of Tuesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 1,339 tests with 72 positives, 1,184 negatives and 72 results still pending.
Of the 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 26 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 12 from the Bulverde area, 12 from north of Canyon Lake, 7 from eastern Comal County, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 3 from the Spring Branch area, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County, 2 from central Comal County.
Information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.