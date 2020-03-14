New Braunfels city officials are following state and national emergency calls issued Friday in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“We are not closing — we are taking steps to ensure continuity of operations and that we continue to provide essential services to our community,” City Manager Robert Camareno said during call that included city Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell on Friday.
“At the city level we’re canceling awards banquets scheduled in late March (24 and 26) and I’m suspending work-related travel during the months of March and April,” he added. “We’re also asking staff to self-report any personal travel, just to make us aware as an organization.”
Camareno said staffers are looking into allowing some of the city’s 813 employees to work from home, if and when the need arises.
“That’s obviously not an option available for all of them, but we’re looking into that for some,” he said.
O’Connell said the city is working with Comal and Guadalupe county public health and emergency officials on community preparedness efforts.
“Andy Cardiel, the city’s emergency management coordinator, and other officials are working in close communication with both to ensure that messaging, requests for resources and other things nature are properly routed – which is important when disaster declarations are issued.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide declaration at noon Friday, with President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency two hours later. O’Connell said both will open up state and federal resources and lines of communication to local officials.
“We’re not in need of any help at the county, state or federal level at this time, but it will be there should we need it,” O’Connell said.
Abbott said Friday that COVID-19 testing would begin ramping up, including drive-thru testing for first responders and certain high-risk patients in the state’s major cities. He has not asked cities to limit large gatherings or cancel events but has placed visitor restrictions on hospitals, nursing homes and jails.
Abbott’s declaration warned of punishments for retailers engaging in price gouging of hand sanitizer, medical supplies and more, which O’Connell said would be enforced at the state level.
“We are taking steps to ensure city facilities are clean,” Camareno added. “We are disinfecting high-touch areas, like counter tops and door knobs, on a daily basis.
“We are also making sure areas have hand sanitizers and asking our staffers to make sure they follow hygiene tips on preventing the spread.”
Camareno said he postponed Thursday night’s public information on the Veterans Memorial, which he said would be rescheduled.
“At this time we are not postponing any other meetings, such as City Council or city boards or commissions,” he said. “We are looking at making modifications as to how we conduct those meetings, such as live presentations of proclamations during council meetings, which for now be will issued and read but not presented. I also remind that people can still see the council meetings online and on cable government access channels.”
Comal County officials on Friday reminded there have not been any coronavirus cases reported in the county.
“We continue to actively prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 cases arriving in Comal County,” said Paul Anthony, public information officer. “At this moment, Comal County has zero confirmed cases, and we encourage everyone to keep using common sense in limiting their potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.”
Several notable city events were postponed Friday, including the city’s 175th anniversary parade and celebration on March 21 and Texas Legislative Conference on March 26-27. Camareno said updates regarding other upcoming city events will be issued next week.
“We are gathering up information on all of those and will issue decisions on postponing or rescheduling all of those,” he said. “At this time we’re still preparing for the river (recreation) season, as we normally do at this time of the year.”
O’Connell said in spite of the closures – locally, statewide and nationally – the public needs to understand the virus is very real, but the individual risk of contracting it are “very, very low.”
“Unless you’ve traveled to an outbreak area or have been in close contact with someone who has, your chances of getting coronavirus is still very low. We don’t want people to panic, but we want them to understand that the mitigation actions they take against the flu are the same as they take to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”
O’Connell joined county officials in saying the city is prepared for when coronavirus arrives.
“We’re used to dealing with infectious diseases, and our people and the local hospitals are very well trained and prepared for it,” he said. He said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently relaxed some of the rules governing first-responders, which he said “allows us to properly treat patients without exhausting resources.”
O’Connell said most people who catch the virus will eventually recover, but they must respect its affects on the most vulnerable, such as the elderly. Camareno said while the city is taking precautions to slow its spread, he added “it’s a rapidly changing event and we’re going to be flexible when it comes to adjusting to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.