New Braunfels ISD leadership changed hands on Monday as board vice president Wes Clark became board president and Cade Smith became the next superintendent.
The district’s board of trustees approved Cade Smith’s contract as the next superintendent. Smith could not be at the meeting since he was attending a board meeting at the district he’s departing, Brock ISD. Smith officially takes over at NBISD on June 1.
“I am so honored the NBISD board of trustees has selected me to be superintendent of this exceptional school district!” Smith said in a district statement released Tuesday afternoon. “I cannot wait to get started working alongside our staff to serve this amazing community.”
The board shifted around, making re-elected board member Eric Berquist of District 3 the next board vice president. Board secretary David Heefner remained in his position.
Smith replaces Randy Moczygemba who retired early using accrued days off. Matthew Largent has served as interim superintendent.
Smith will be tackling a much larger district in his new position, but one that is seeing similar rapid growth that Brock ISD experienced, and managed to achieve high marks in the state’s accountability system.
The district and the board has applauded the hiring of Smith.
“There are two kinds of managers in any kind of entity: transactional and then transformational,” Heefner said when Smith was announced as the lone finalist. “This gentleman is going to be a transformational leadership that we’ve never seen here before.”
The district had to wait 21 days after announcing Smith as the lone finalist for the position before making the decision official.
Details of Smith’s contract weren’t available Tuesday, but the Herald-Zeitung has requested them.
Smith has served in education for about 22 years, and this was his third year as Brock ISD’s superintendent.
His two children, Callen James Smith and Taylor Grace Smith, will attend district schools.
The board went through the superintendent search process with search firm JG Consulting, which has helped school districts such as Austin ISD and San Marcos ISD.
Newly-elected board trustee, Stephen Minus, took his seat to represent District 5 and replace longtime board president Sherry Harrison, who did not run for re-election.
Harrison has served four terms and 12 years of service on the board.
“She has been a true example of a board member, leader and public servant,” Clark said. “She has exhibited class, integrity, knowledge, commitment, compassion and that’s just to name a few of her qualities. She has had the administrative staff and most importantly the students as her number on priority.”
