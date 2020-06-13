Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate continued to climb Saturday as the county added 8 new confirmed cases, an additional seven probable cases and a fifth hospitalization.
The county now has 159 total confirmed cases and another 32 that are probable.
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe patients who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of three criteria, including a positive quick-result antigen test, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and/or close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
Of the eight confirmed cases, six are New Braunfels residents ranging in age from under 18 to their 50s. One is a Bulverde-area resident under 18, and one is a central Comal County resident in their 50s.
Of the seven probable cases, four are New Braunfels residents in their 20s and 40s, one is a Bulverde-area resident in their 30s, one is a central Comal County resident in their 30s, and one is a Garden Ridge-area resident in their 20s.
The county also confirmed six more recoveries from the disease, for a total of 127. With seven deaths, the county now has 57 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. A patient who had previously reported as positive has now been admitted to the hospital, putting the county's total hospitalizations at five.
As of Saturday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 4,001 tests conducted. The increase in positive cases, both confirmed and probable, has pushed Comal County’s positivity rate – the percentage of tests with a positive result – to 4.77%, up from 4.47% on Friday and 3.45% one week ago.
“The positivity rate is significant because it helps identify new spread of a disease," said Anil Mangla, Comal County epidemiologist. "An increase in the positivity rate tells us that new infections are occurring, not just that we are testing more people.”
