COVID-19 Case Breakdown

Of the 191 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

111 (89 confirmed, 22 probable) from New Braunfels or the immediate area

17 (16 confirmed, 1 probable) from the Bulverde area

16 confirmed from north of Canyon Lake

15 (11 confirmed, 4 probable) from eastern Comal County

8 (7 confirmed, 1 probable) from south of Canyon Lake

8 (6 confirmed, 2 probable) confirmed from the Spring Branch area

5 (4 confirmed, 1 probable) from central Comal County

4 (3 confirmed, 1 probable) from the Garden Ridge area

3 confirmed from southwest Comal County

2 confirmed from Fair Oaks Ranch

1 confirmed from Schertz

1 confirmed from the Fischer area