A group of businesspeople, law enforcement members and residents are inviting the public to support a fundraising event this weekend for a Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was severely injured in an incident in August.
Deputy Eddy Luna underwent 12 surgeries in 25 days after nearly losing his life in the line of duty. His right arm was amputated 4.5 inches below the elbow two weeks after he was hit by a shotgun blast while serving an arrest warrant in Spring Branch.
A benefit for Luna and his family takes place Saturday and Sunday at Mountain Breeze Campground, located at 201 Mt. Breeze Camp.
“Eddy’s been a great member of the community,” said Charlie Motz, chief deputy for the Comal County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office and one of the organizers of the benefit. “After the incident, with some of the fundraising that was going on, talking to people, they wanted to do something for Eddy. The community has really come together to support him. This is a way to do that.”
Festivities on Saturday include a Poker Run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by the Thin Blue Line LEMC and the NBTT6 Jeep Club.
Live entertainment and food are slated from 3-10 p.m., which will include performances by Josh Holden, School of Rock and Hunter Gruene.
More food and live entertainment are on tap on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Performers include Zach Walther & Friends, Austin James, Dallas Burrow and The Craze.
Other Sunday activities include a bucket raffle drawing, a Jeep raffle drawing and a live auction.
Auction items include a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Glock pistol and a Jeep firepit.
Raffle items will be on location both days with buckets to place tickets in for the item participants wish to choose. Participants need not be present at the time of drawing to win. Jeep raffle tickets bought online will be exchanged for physical tickets at the event.
“We wanted to do something to help Eddy, his wife and his family and thank him for nearly sacrificing his life,” said Terry Verburgt with Ernesto’s Jewelry, who is also helping in organizing the event. “We need to be there for them now.”
On Aug. 20, Luna and other officers were serving a felony arrest warrant for Brian Scott Sharp at a home in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch.
Dib Waldrip, 207th District Court judge, issued the warrant for Sharp, who failed to show for trial for a 2018 evading charge.
CCSO says Sharp, 59, fired as Luna approached his doorstep. He was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and other warrants associated with the previous case.
General admission, valid for both days, is $10 and admission for kids is free.
A Poker Run entry, which covers admission both days, is $25.
A barbecue plate with two types of meat and two sides is $10.
Tickets for the Jeep raffle are $25 each. Tickets for the bucket raffle are $5 for 5, $20 for 25, $50 for 60 and $100 for 120.
For more information or to make a donation, visit givebutter.com/eddyluna.
