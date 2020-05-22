What do cancer patients need to know about the coronavirus?
Doctors are still learning information about the coronavirus for cancer patients. Avoiding being exposed to this virus is especially important for cancer patients who might be at higher risk for serious illness if they get infected, according to the American Cancer Society. This is particularly true for patients getting chemotherapy or a bone marrow transplant, because the treatment can severely weaken their immune systems.
Cancer and cancer treatments can affect the immune system and other body systems in different ways. The American Cancer Society says people with cancer might be more likely to get infections because of the cancer itself, certain types of cancer treatment, poor nutrition and other health problems or medications that aren’t related to cancer.
I’ve lost my job and need health insurance. What options do I have?
The Texas Department of Insurance makes the following recommendations:
You can buy a plan from Healthcare.gov or directly from an insurance company or HMO if you qualify for a special enrollment period. Losing your job is one of the ways to be eligible for a special enrollment period. This period only lasts for 60 days after you lose your plan.
If you buy a plan from Healthcare.gov, you might qualify for a subsidy to help pay your premium. If you already get a subsidy, you can ask for a higher allowance if your income went down.
A list of companies and HMOs selling plans is available on the TDI’s website at www.tdi.texas.gov/takefive/health-insurance-options.html.
Many companies also offer short-term plans or alternative health plans to cover certain illnesses or to cover you until you can get another kind of plan. Know that most alternative plans don’t cover all injuries and medical conditions and may not pay for all the care you need.
If your health coverage is ending because you lost your job, you can continue your plan for 18 months under the federal law, COBRA. Texas law requires some group plans to let you keep your plan for another six months after COBRA coverage ends. It’s called state continuation. If you aren’t eligible for COBRA, you might still be able to keep your plan through state continuation. If you continue your plan, you will have to pay the premium. Ask your former employer about these options.
Check with your spouse’s job to see if you can get on that plan. If you’re under 26, you can get on your parent’s health plan. You don’t have to live with your parent or be claimed as a dependent. You can have a full-time job, be married or be going to school. Ask your parent to talk to their employer or their insurance company about how to add you.
Several government programs provide health coverage. You have to qualify for these programs, mostly based on income. Children’s Medicaid or CHIP provides coverage for children and pregnant women. Medicaid provides coverage for some people who can’t afford private coverage and for people over age 65 and people with disabilities.
