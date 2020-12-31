The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense grief for Comal County families who have lost a loved one this year.
The Mendez family were the first in the county to experience the loss from a virus that has gone on to inflict pain and suffering, change the way residents conduct their day-to-day lives and define the year 2020.
T.J. Mendez died March 26 at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin from COVID-19 virus complications. He was 44.
Mendez was born on Nov. 1, 1975, in San Antonio and lived in New Braunfels for the last 14 years.
He graduated from Southside High School in 1994. He then pursued an associates degree and certificates in water engineering. T.J. worked as a water technician engineer at Southwest Engineers.
T.J.’s wife, Angela, described him as smart and silly.
“He was always playing around,” she said in an interview on Wednesday. “Too much, to the point I would have to say, ‘C’mon, can’t you be serious at least once?’ When we went somewhere, and I would meet somebody, they would ask me how many kids do I have. I would say I had four, but I had five total (if you count T.J.). He was a playful, silly man. He enjoyed life. He loved his family. He was my best friend.”
Angela Mendez added that T.J. liked simple things.
One of T.J.’s favorite hobbies was playing basketball. Over the last few years, he played in a small league with his friends every Saturday at Gruene United Methodist.
“He was sportsman,” Angela said. “Every sport you can think of — he did them all in school, except soccer. That was the only sport he never learned. He knew nothing about it.”
T.J. also loved jumping on the trampoline with his three boys and showing them new tricks. He also loved going to the movies and barbecuing for his family on the weekends, she said.
Brenda Johnson, T.J.’s daughter, said the months since his death have been challenging.
“It’s been different for sure,” Johnson said. “The boys just went back to school a couple of months ago. (T.J) would be the one that would help with homework, especially math and science. He’s not there to help them anymore. There are three kids that are trying to learn math and science. It can be overwhelming sometimes. And they’re getting into those teenage years, and they’re boys. He loved his family, even more than basketball.”
T.J. also taught kindergarten at Oakwood Church, where his students called him “Mr. Sticker Man,” as he would give the children stickers to place on their name badges.
“T.J. was a devoted Christian man,” said Pastor Ray Still of Oakwood Church in a March interview. “He loved his wife and children, his Lord and the Lord’s church and served it faithfully. He will be greatly missed. All the people of Oakwood Church grieve with his wife and children and their loss.”
Kathleen Krueger, former New Braunfels mayor pro-tem and director of development and public relations at Hope Hospice, said sometimes you meet a person “whose soul shines so brightly that all you can do is smile when you see them.”
“Mr. Mendez and his family are those kinds of people — radiantly healthy, beautiful, kind, joyful, so in love with each other, their church, and their community,” Krueger said. “COVID-19 has extinguished a bright light — has robbed yet another family. They will need all the love and support we can give as they journey through the dark days ahead without this strong, handsome man by their side.”
In the Wednesday interview, the family expressed appreciation for the support they have received in the last few months.
“I just want to say thank you,” Johnson said. “Everybody has come together for us. It’s been bittersweet. Our church stepped up right away and helped in any way they could. Even now, they constantly ask us how we are doing and if they could help. All of our family and friends, they haven’t hesitated to ask how we are doing. When we were in quarantine, a lot of people dropped off groceries and toys and activities for the kids. It was really sweet to see.”
T.J. leaves behind his wife, Angela Mendez of New Braunfels; sons, Diego Mendez, Eduardo Mendez and Andres Mendez; daughter, Brenda Johnson and husband, Conner; children from a previous marriage, Alexandria Woodward and Gabrielle Woodward; parents, Adolph Mendez III and Theresa Mendez; brother, James Mendez and sister, Stephanie Sundberg.
A memorial service took place at Oakwood Church on June 12.
