Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 447 on Tuesday as county officials reported four additional fatalities.
County health officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels woman in her 60s on Oct. 16 at a San Antonio hospital, a Bulverde man in his 80s on Oct. 8 at a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels man in his 60s on Oct. 23 at a local hospital and a New Braunfels woman in her 70s on Oct. 22 at a local hospital.
As of Monday, 69,089 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas, according to state data.
Recoveries outpaced new cases to bring the county’s active case count to 419 on Tuesday, down 45 from the previous day and 60 from a week ago, with public health adding 63 new cases and 104 recoveries.
Of those active cases, 27 patients are hospitalized, down one from the previous day and up two from a week ago.
Comal County’s hospitals reported caring for 19 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, down one from the previous day and up 12 from a week ago, with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator. One hundred percent of those patients were unvaccinated, according to county health officials.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 4.97%. Comal County’s seven-day positivity rates were at 5.25% for the molecular test and 6.59% for the antigen test.
The county’s health department continues to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
