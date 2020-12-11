Go ahead and add a hard-nosed playoff victory to the Cougars’ ever-expanding list of accomplishments in 2020.
Canyon’s odyssey from 0-10 to 10-1 took center stage as the Cougars defended their home field during a thrilling 20-17 victory against Pflugerville on Thursday night. Canyon survived a late comeback bid by the Panthers, who trimmed a 20-3 deficit down to just three points with 3:52 left to go.
Pflugerville later took possession at its own 30-yard line with 21 seconds left and advanced to midfield on a quick pass to Jake Iloka. However, moments later senior linebacker Alex Bouloubasis put the finishing touches on the win by sending receiver Donald Springs to the turf with a crushing hit.
The tackle occurred in bounds, and the last few seconds ran off the clock as the triumphant Cougars poured onto the field in celebration.
“I told them after the game, ‘Congratulations on the win, but I wish we would’ve won by three or four touchdowns so my blood pressure would be a little bit lower,’” head coach Joe Lepsis said. “Most wins in the playoffs are like that. It’s the little things that you have to do better than the other team, and you can’t crack. We didn’t crack and we stepped up when we had to step up.”
Jack Loos darted through the line of scrimmage to record a 32-yard touchdown run that put Canyon up 20-3 with 8:12 to play in the third quarter.
The Panthers (6-4) answered with their first TD of the game on a 7-yard run from Iloka, and two series later, Pflugerville scored on a four-play, 81-yard drive. Receiver Cristian Valdez took a handoff on a reverse and scampered across the goal line from 14 yards out to help make it a 20-17 game with just under four minutes to go.
Canyon picked up a crucial first down on its next drive, but the Panthers forced a punt to give themselves an outside shot at a miraculous finish. The Cougars responded by clamping down in the waning moments to officially punch their ticket to the second round of the Class 5A Division I postseason.
“It was a great team win,” Lepsis said. “Those kids, they believe in each other right now and I think they believe in the coaches — and the coaches believe in them.”
Canyon’s first playoff game in seven years got off to a near perfect start. The Cougars forced a three-and-out and immediately went to work on the ground offensively.
A few solid gains by running back Micah Williford worked Canyon into the red zone, and Cameron Welch drilled a 39-yard field goal with 8:01 to go in the first quarter.
Pflugerville drove into Cougar territory on its ensuing drive and converted one fourth down before facing another at Canyon’s 33. The Panthers went for a home run throw to Springs, but Wesley Crandell broke up the pass to force a turnover on downs.
The Cougars were unable to move the ball themselves, but a stellar special teams play from Loos helped pin Pflugerville at its own 3-yard line after the senior swatted a punt out of bounds as it bounded toward the end zone.
Canyon’s defense again stood tall, and this time the offense cashed in with a quick four-play march. Williford exploded through a seam and down the sideline for a 55-yard TD that helped put the Cougars up 10-0 with 8:04 left before intermission.
A huge mistake by the Panthers gave the ball right back to Canyon. The ensuing kickoff was muffed by returner Armon Fullman, and the Cougars’ Dalton Mitchell fell on the pigskin.
Canyon’ ensuing drive reached Pflugerville’s 3-yard line, but the Panthers forced a short field goal, which was easily booted through the uprights by Welch.
The Cougars were excellent on special teams throughout the contest and later saw Loos recover an onside kick that was up for grabs after the Panthers had pulled within a field goal at 20-17.
“We talked all week about how important the little things are in the playoffs,” Lepsis said. “Special teams sometimes gets overlooked and I’m proud of the way all those guys played tonight in all phases of our special teams.”
Williford led the offense with 157 yards and a score on 27 carries, while quarterback Dallas Gomez — who was starting in place of injured junior Drew Berry — passed for 54 yards and ran for another 29.
Jackson Duncan made one grab for 35 yards that helped spark a TD drive on Canyon’s opening possession of the second half.
The Cougars will now wait to see who they draw in the area round: Katy Paetow or Baytown Lee.
“It’s just a good feeling right now,” Lepsis said. “I think we’re headed in a good direction and we’ve just got to get a little bit better next week.”
