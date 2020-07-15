A deadly month for COVID-19 in Comal County continued on Wednesday as officials announced the death of a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions.

The woman, who had lived in the Heights of Bulverde, died in a San Antonio hospital on Sunday, officials said.

The death was the county’s 30th since the pandemic began and marked the 22nd of the month.

Most of those deaths have come in area long-term residential care facilities and nursing homes like the Heights of Bulverde, which has now recorded seven deaths.

On Friday, the facility reported 57 cases of COVID-19 to the county’s public health office, with 33 of those being residents and 24 being staff.

Comal County and the city of New Braunfels have worked together to help facilities battling outbreaks of COVID-19 by establishing a resource center at city hall. Long-term residential health care facilities who need personal protective equipment and other resources can call 830-221-4618 to request them.

Some of have already taken advantage of the resource, including New Braunfels’ Colonial Manor which has asked for a quick response force through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services to test all residents and staff at the facility, officials said.

Colonial Manor on Tuesday reported 60 cases of COVID-19 with 34 residents and 26 staff, with five people hospitalized, county officials said.

Others who have reported cases to the office of public health include:

River Gardens, New Braunfels (Friday): 80 cases (58 residents, 22 staff), 1 death, 3 hospitalized

Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels (Tuesday): 57 cases (37 residents, 20 staff), 7 deaths, 3 hospitalized

Legend Oaks, New Braunfels (Tuesday): 3 cases (1 resident, 2 staff), 1 death

Sundance Inn, New Braunfels (Friday): 3 cases (staff)

EdenHill, New Braunfels (Friday): 2 cases, both hospice workers

Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels (Tuesday): 1 case (staff)

Cases, hospitalizations, positivity rate climb

Comal County also added 73 new cases of the disease on Wednesday for a total of 1,422. Hospitalizations climbed to 55 — a rise of six from Tuesday's numbers.

The county also confirmed 39 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 516. The county now has 876 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases, 60 are confirmed and 13 are probable; 56 are New Braunfels-area residents, seven are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, four live south of Canyon Lake, three live north of Canyon Lake and three are from the Garden Ridge area.

Twenty-one are younger than 30, 19 are in their 30s or 40s, 27 are in their 50s or 60s, and six are older than 70.

Comal County’s positivity rate is now 16.05%, up from 15.44% on Tuesday and 13.64% one week ago

As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 8,862 tests conducted with 1,077 confirmed cases and 345 probable cases.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Editor's note: A change was made Wednesday afternoon to reflect that the woman died in a San Antonio hospital after county officials supplied updated information.