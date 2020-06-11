Murder.
During a prayer vigil at Main Plaza in downtown New Braunfels on Thursday, that’s how New Braunfels Police Chief Tom Wibert described the actions of a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes.
Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the nation and the globe over police tactics and racial prejudice.
“When a police officer kneels down and puts his knee on the neck of a person, that’s not in our procedures, it’s not in our training, it’s not a thing that exists in police work,” Wilbert said to the gathered attendees. “It’s not a thing but we have a name for it. It’s called murder.”
Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds also denounced the actions of the officers.
“I will tell you I was appalled when I saw what happened in Minneapolis,” Reynolds said. “It’s important for us to be here when we come together. Only when we come together like this, and we see each other, we pray together, and we listen and hear, can we make a difference together.”
The Unity in the Community Prayer Vigil was organized by New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc. in response to Floyd’s death. On Tuesday, 500 people attended his funeral in Houston, where he grew up, and Minneapolis, where he died.
Recent memorials included families of other black victims whose names — some recently added — have now become familiar in the debate over race and justice.
“Our focus is unity in the community,” said Bishop Michael Franklin, MLK Association board president. “We believe that at the end of that day the most powerful tool that we have at our disposal is prayer. Prayer moves mountains. Prayer can move the hearts of those in authority. Prayer can heal the land.”
Mayor Rusty Brockman said the relationship that has developed in the community the last several years between the MLK Association and the city has helped create discussion.
“What is important is creating dialogue because what we have to deal with today is an issue where black lives matter,” Brockman said. “We have work to do. We’re going to roll up our sleeves and put our hands together. We are going to do this together as partners in the city that we call New Braunfels, Texas.”
Don Duncan of Tree of Life Church, Henry Ford of the MLK Association, City Manager Robert Camareno, Leslie Copeland of Allen Chapel AME Church, and Ray Still and Brett Mosher of Oakwood Church participated in the hour-long event.
“We pledge to work for this community to move towards healing, justice and reconciliation,” Franklin said. “We are planning to make every effort and any sacrifice that we can to ensure that we give our all because we want to follow the example that Dr. (Martin Luther) King left us. It was one of consistency. Never, never, never give up.”
The vigil concluded with prayers of unity, healing and remembrance. Participants knelt for nearly 9 minutes — the time Floyd was pinned down on the neck by a Minneapolis police officer while other officers watched — while other names of people of color who Franklin said “lost their lives due to systemic racism or police brutality” were read aloud.
