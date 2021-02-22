Kasandra and Debbie De La Cruz carry water jugs to the water station at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The water stations were set up by New Braunfels Utilities and the city of New Braunfels for area residents without water in the wake of outages throughout the city. The mother and daughter, who live in Mockingbird Heights, said they've been without water for two days. "We were proactive and filled tubs up first. We've been using that to flush toilets, and our bottled water to wash hands and dishes. The tubs are low so we need to fill up again," Debbie said. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung