New Braunfels Utilities and the city of New Braunfels will continue to operate a water station this week after the utility lifted its boil water notice on Sunday.
The water station, for area residents without water due to household plumbing issues caused by last week's winter weather events, is located at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center at 375 S. Castell Ave., in New Braunfels.
Residents can bring their containers, sizes up to a five-gallon bucket, to the loading dock of the Civic/Convention Center for filling. Bottled water will also be available for area residents.
The water station will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. The water station is also offering water that has gone through a purification process. Residents can bring their containers to the Civic Center and request the purified water.
Residents can call 830-221-4002 for questions or more information.
NBU was able to lift the boil water notice after fulfilling system-wide state regulatory standards.
NBU water customers had been under a boil water notice since Wednesday after the system had experienced low water pressure and outage issues.
The lifting of the boil water notice came after NBU said it took the necessary corrective actions to restore the water's quality for drinking water or human consumption purposes and provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicated that the water no longer required boiling before use.
For customers who do not have water pressure, NBU recommends they check for any signs of a leak inside or outside of the home and ensure that the customer shutoff has not been closed.
The customer shutoff is typically located on the house side of the water meter box.
Those who still do not have water pressure should call NBU's control center number at 830-60-8800.
Bill worries
NBU on Sunday also said it had put a plan in place to help residential and commercial customers minimize the impact of high bills related to weather-related water leaks brought-on by last week's winter storm.
In a press release, NBU said it would make a one-time adjustment to all residential and commercial water and wastewater accounts to assist or aid customers who may have higher bills due to freeze-related leaks or unusually higher usage for faucet dripping in order to prevent freezing at their home or business.
"Our customers have had to endure unthinkable hardships due to this extreme weather event. We understand their concerns and want to do all we can to help our community by easing the impact of their next bill," said NBU Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor in a statement.
Canyon Lake Water Service
Officials from the Canyon Lake Water Service on Monday said water was restored in all subdivisions in their service territory, but a boil water notice was still in effect for customers in Comal and Blanco counties.
The company and Comal ISD are distributing water Monday at the former H-E-B parking lot on state Highway 46 in Bulverde until 6 p.m. and Rebecca Creek Elementary School at 125 Quest Ave. until 3 p.m.
However, about 570 homes in the Cypress Springs on the Guadalupe, Lantana Ridge, Riverwood Estates and Woods of Spring Branch areas were under a do not drink order on Monday until further notice, which warned customers not to drink or cook with the water, even if it's boiled.
The order, according to company officials, was the result of vandalism at one of its wells which had not been in service since 2018 because routine water quality testing indicated levels of naturally occurring arsenic levels approaching the maximum level allowed by the federal regulators for drinking water.
Someone put the well back into production on Wednesday, and the company removed the well on Friday.
"At no time did the water quality tests show that the well did not meet state and federal drinking standards, however it was taken offline out of an abundance of caution," the company told its customers.
Officials said the do not drink order would continue until the company can confirm through water quality testing that the water meets all state and federal drinking water standards.
Although officials said they are doing everything possible to expedite processing of the samples, they do not expect to have the laboratory results before Thursday.
Company officials said they have identified a person suspected in the vandalism and referred the matter to local law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.