Comal County has added three new cases of COVID-19, including a person in their 80s that is hospitalized outside of the county.
Public health officials said the three new cases, which pushes the county to 15, are all from the western end of Comal County — one in Fair Oaks Ranch and two in the Bulverde area.
The Bulverde resident in their 80s is the patient that's hospitalized while the other two, both in their 50s, are self-quarantined.
Officials say the hospitalized patient did not leave the county before becoming symptomatic but did have recent contact with people who had traveled. The other two remain under investigation.
“We know COVID-19 is spreading in our community, and regardless of the details of how each individual contracted it, we all need to be following the governor’s orders by staying home and maintaining social distancing measures,” said Cheryl Fraser, Comal County director of public health.
The county's office of public health has received information on 186 tests that have been conducted. Fifteen of those have been positive, 108 have been negative and 63 results are still pending.
Two other COVID-19 cases have been reported in New Braunfels, both of those on the Guadalupe County side of the line.
