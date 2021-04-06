Comal County's active COVID-19 cases moved up slightly coming out of the long-weekend as cases confirmed over several days were reported at once, health officials said Tuesday morning.
The county added 53 new cases to its data on Tuesday, with 30 recoveries from the virus also added. The county now has 193 active cases of COVID-19 with seven of those patients hospitalized. Of the new cases, 34 are confirmed and 19 and probable.
Comal County hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care and two on ventilators. That's down one patient from Monday's report.
The percentage of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties remained low at 3.38% — down from 3.42% reported on Monday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for Tuesday climbed from Monday's numbers with the molecular rate moving from 2.91% to 4.14% and the more widespread antigen rate moving from 1.74% to 1.93%.
Vaccination
Comal County and New Braunfels officials continue to vaccinate people against COVID-19 with the second of two clinics for the week adding 500 additional shots on top of the 551 delivered on Monday. They also gave out 500 last Thursday.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said that those numbers — which were below what the county had been doing — was limited by the lack of nursing students who have been administering the shots.
“We didn’t have enough vaccinators to do any more than that because the nursing students were out on their spring breaks,” Krause said.
Krause said he hopes the county's numbers continue to trend downward, a move that began as a winter surge began to abate in February.
“We hope they keep trending in the right direction,” he said.
According to DSHS data, 66,953 people have received vaccinations in Comal County, and 26,614 people, about 18.8% of the county's population, are fully vaccinated.
The county's vaccine standby list is now open to everyone 18 and older and people can register online at www.co.comal.tx.us. Those who do not have computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575 but phone resources are limited.
Teens who are 16 and 17 can also be vaccinated, but that requires the Pfizer shot which isn't being administered by the Comal County clinics.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity and some local health departments. Already, more than 125,000 people have registered through that website.
Officials said people can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
