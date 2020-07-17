Comal County reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Friday morning with four of them connected to area long-term care facilities, health officials said.
A man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s, both with underlying medical conditions, died Thursday at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels. They are the eighth and ninth pandemic deaths reported there.
A woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s, both with underlying medical conditions, died Thursday at Colonial Manor in New Braunfels. They are the first two deaths reported there.
The fifth death was a New Braunfels man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions who died Sunday at a New Braunfels hospital.
The latest deaths take the county's total to 35 with 27 of those taking place in the month of July.
New cases
The county also reported 90 new cases of the disease — 80 confirmed and 10 probable — for a total of 1,558. Of the new cases, 77 are New Braunfels-area residents, seven are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, three live south of Canyon Lake, two are from the Garden Ridge area, and one lives north of Canyon Lake. Thirty-one are younger than 30, 29 are in their 30s or 40s, 21 are in their 50s or 60s, and nine are older than 70.
Officials said Comal County’s positivity rate is now 17.00%, up from 16.28% on Thursday and 14.75% one week ago.
The county also confirmed 13 more recoveries for a total of 546. With 35 deaths, the county now has 977 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of those, 59 are hospitalized, a decline of three from Thursday's report.
Over the last week
Comal County health officials received reports on 724 COVID-19 tests over last the week. Of those 245 were confirmed and 68 more were probable.
The county added 160 recoveries over the week and its number of active cases climbed by 139.
Hospitalizations have climbed by 15 over the last week and the county’s death toll climbed by 14 — with seven of those being announced on Monday.
The state has assigned two additional epidemiologists to help track Comal County virus cases. One will focus on studying ever-increasing cases among nursing home residents and staffers.
As of Friday morning, Public Health has received reports of 9,167 tests conducted with 1,197 confirmed cases and 361 probable cases.
Long-term residential care facilities
The Comal County Office of Public Health said long-term residential care facilities have reported the following case information to them, including the date of their last report:
River Gardens, New Braunfels (Friday): 80 cases (58 residents, 22 staff), 1 death, 3 hospitalized; currently retesting all residents.
Colonial Manor, New Braunfels (Wednesday): 63 cases (35 residents, 28 staff), 2 deaths, 1 hospitalized
The Heights of Bulverde (Friday): 57 cases (33 residents, 24 staff), 7 deaths
Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels (Friday): 59 cases (39 residents, 20 staff), 9 deaths, 2 hospitalized
Legend Oaks, New Braunfels (Wednesday): 1 active case (resident), 1 death; all other staff and residents have tested negative.
Sundance Inn, New Braunfels (Tuesday): 3 cases (staff)
Memory Care of New Braunfels (Monday): 2 cases (staff)
The Village of Garden Ridge (Wednesday): 2 cases (staff)
Sodalis Senior Living, New Braunfels (Wednesday): 2 cases (staff)
Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels (Tuesday): 1 case (staff)
Jeff Kelley, Comal County’s emergency management coordinator, is leading the county’s partnership with the city of New Braunfels in providing help for nursing centers. Long-term residential care facilities that need personal protective equipment or other resources are asked to call 830-221-4618.
